Joy reaches The Voice Kids final phase before elimination

Ten-year-old French-Réunionese singer Joy reached the grand finale of The Voice Kids Season 12 on TF1, ultimately exiting before the final quartet after a duel with fellow teammate Jude. While Nelson claimed the ultimate victory, Joy’s emotional journey captivated audiences.

The Bottom Line

The Outcome: Joy was eliminated during the final phase on TF1 after performing “Les Feux d’artifice” by Calogero, with coach Patrick Fiori advancing Jude instead.

Joy was eliminated during the final phase on TF1 after performing “Les Feux d’artifice” by Calogero, with coach Patrick Fiori advancing Jude instead. The Champion: Nelson, a 14-year-old from Martinique in Matt Pokora’s team, won the 2026 edition of The Voice Kids.

Nelson, a 14-year-old from Martinique in Matt Pokora’s team, won the 2026 edition of The Voice Kids. The Next Stage: Joy holds the role of Nala in the theatrical production of The Lion King at Théâtre Mogador and intends to pursue musical theater.

A Family Tribute on the TF1 Stage

For the climax of her time on the show, Joy chose to perform “Les Feux d’artifice” as a direct tribute to her mother, who initially introduced her to singing and supported her throughout the competition. During the broadcast, she stepped down from the main platform to embrace her mother in the audience, drawing strong praise from the coaching panel. Patrick Fiori highlighted the unique quality of her delivery, noting that she sang for herself, her mother, and others.

When the time came to narrow down his roster, however, Fiori selected Jude to move forward into the final four, citing his vocal strength. Speaking to Télé-Loisirs, Joy later admitted to feeling a touch of disappointment about missing out on a planned duet with guest artist Ycare, which was reserved for the advancing contestants. Even so, she maintained a gracious stance toward her peer, acknowledging his powerful vocal capabilities.

From Blind Auditions to Musical Theater Stages

Joy’s journey began months earlier on August 29 during the blind auditions. Performing Michel Sardou and Garou’s classic “La Rivière de notre enfance” in memory of a late family member, she successfully turned all four red chairs. Coaches including Soprano expressed deep emotion, with Soprano remarking on the profound impact of her vocal delivery. Ultimately, Joy aligned herself with Fiori’s team, navigating subsequent rounds such as the group phase where she performed Michel Jonasz’s “Les vacances au bord de la mer.”

Photo: clicanoo.re

Contestant Age Origin Coach Final Outcome Joy 10 La Réunion Patrick Fiori Eliminated before final four Jude – – Patrick Fiori Advanced to final four Nelson 14 Martinique Matt Pokora Season 12 Winner

Expanding Artistic Horizons Beyond Television

Away from the television set, the young performer has already established a footprint in the professional performing arts sector. Since February 2026, Joy has performed as Nala in the French production of Le Roi Lion at Théâtre Mogador in Paris. Alongside her theatrical commitments, she has shared the stage with Slimane following an invitation during one of his concerts, and she has contributed vocal work to an upcoming animated feature film.

Photo: lequotidien.re

With The Voice Kids concluding, attention shifts toward her stage career. Whether the television exposure translates into broader mainstream recording opportunities remains to be seen as she balances her ongoing theater schedule.