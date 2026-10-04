Reports emerge that Jake White is the favourite for the Fiji job

Former Springboks head coach Jake White has emerged as a leading candidate to take over the Fiji national rugby team ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup, according to reports. The Fiji Rugby Union has received 31 applications for the vacancy and initiated its shortlisting process following the departure of Mick Byrne in April.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Nations Championship Preparation: The incoming coach faces an immediate baptism of fire in November against tier-one powerhouses France, Ireland, and Italy.

The Race for the Fiji Vacancy

Fiji Rugby has narrowed down a massive initial intake of 31 candidates vying to succeed Mick Byrne. While Senirusi Seruvakula has managed the side on an interim basis following Byrne’s departure in April, the union is poised to unveil a permanent appointment with a contract running through the end of 2027. According to reports, citing Afrikaans publication Rapport, White has surged to the front of the queue. He is on their shortlist and is regarded as the favourite. In Fiji, they are already talking about him as the new head coach, a source revealed to the publication.

The field of applicants includes high-profile names. Former Wales and British & Irish Lions boss Warren Gatland has also reportedly applied for the post. Yet, White remains a leading candidate as the Fiji Rugby Union moves to finalize its decision.

Unfinished Business at Test Level

Landing the Fiji job would mark White’s first assignment as a head coach in international rugby since 2007. That year, he famously steered South Africa to Rugby World Cup glory in France. Since lifting that trophy, the 62-year-old has coached club sides across the globe, including the Brumbies, Montpellier, Toyota Verblitz, and most recently the Bulls before stepping down last year. White has made no secret of his desire to return to the Test arena. I still think I have unfinished business at the Test level, White stated earlier this year.

Photo: ruck.co.uk

Metric / Detail Data Point Current Fiji Ranking 10th (World Rugby) Total Applicants 31 Candidates Contract Duration Through end of 2027 Target Tournament 2027 Rugby World Cup (Australia)

Building Toward Australia 2027

The incoming head coach will inherit a squad looking to build upon an encouraging campaign at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, where the Pacific Islanders reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 2007. That tournament run featured a famous 22-15 pool-stage victory over Australia before a narrow 30-24 defeat against England in Marseille. However, recent form has dipped. Fiji currently sits 10th in the World Rugby rankings following a defeat to Japan in the Pacific Nations Cup final.

The newly appointed coach will take the reins immediately ahead of a brutal November schedule featuring Nations Championship fixtures against France, Ireland, and Italy. Looking further down the calendar, if White secures the position, he could orchestrate a high-profile tactical battle against Rassie Erasmus when the Springboks face Fiji in a World Cup warm-up Test scheduled in Gosford on 18 September 2027.

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