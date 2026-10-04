Uzbekistan Reforms Education System With New Ministry And Quality Agency

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Consolidating National Education Oversight

Uzbekistan is executing a sweeping structural overhaul of its educational sector by merging two distinct bodies into a unified Ministry of Education and Science. The reform introduces a clear division of operational duties, aiming to connect academic outcomes directly with broader economic and labor market demands.

The newly formed Ministry of Education and Science consolidates oversight across preschools, secondary schools, vocational programs, and higher education institutions. Under this updated framework, the ministry handles baseline institutional operations, sets baseline requirements, and manages the accreditation and licensing processes for schools and universities.

Separating Regulation From Content

Curriculum development, meanwhile, moves to the National Agency for Quality Assurance in Education. This separate agency builds educational programs, textbooks, and methodological materials while evaluating their real-world efficacy. Policy direction draws from a defined “profile of the Uzbek school graduate” established by the President, targeting specific core competencies and technical skills.

An administrative working group inside the Presidential Administration manages the structural transition, reviewing operational workflows and establishing institutional strategies for the ministry.

Entity Core Responsibility Operational Scope Ministry of Education and Science Institutional oversight, licensing, and accreditation Preschool to higher education National Agency for Quality Assurance Curriculum development, textbooks, and performance metrics Educational content and standards Presidential Administration Working Group Structural design, workflow revision, and strategy Administrative transition

Higher education faces specific structural changes designed to give universities greater administrative autonomy. The reforms encourage the growth of the non-state education sector to foster broader institutional competition.

State planners intend for the higher education market to run on free competition and market demand. By exposing universities to market pressures, the framework pushes institutions to adjust their specialized training programs to match society and economic requirements.

Managing the Ongoing Administrative Transition

The ongoing administrative transition continues as the specialized working group finalizes the structural workflows for the newly consolidated ministry.

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