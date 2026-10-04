Kevin Levy and Aurore Delplace Expecting Second Child: Birth Is Imminent

Actor Kevin Levy and his partner, Aurore Delplace, are expecting their second child together, a baby boy whose arrival is described as imminent. The couple, already parents to a son named Aaron, have shared details of the upcoming birth through media interviews and their social media channels.

Kevin Levy plays the character Bruno in the TF1 daily series Demain nous appartient and is currently touring France with his solo stage show Cocu . Meanwhile, Aurore Delplace stars as Johanna in the daily drama Un si grand soleil . The couple, who document their family life through comedic online video sketches titled Nous ne sommes qu’un couple , announced the pregnancy on Instagram in mid-May.

Upcoming Arrival and Family Life

Speaking about the final weeks of the pregnancy in a recent interview, Kevin Levy shared an update on his partner’s condition. “She is doing well,” the actor said. “Her belly is huge. The birth is imminent. We are very happy.”

The baby is a second boy, joining their older son Aaron, who was born on October 8, 2021. According to statements given by Aurore Delplace to Télé-Loisirs , the due date was anticipated for October 2026, following a timeline similar to their first child. The actors have also mentioned selecting a playful name for the infant, noting that its meaning translates roughly to “the one who will laugh,” reflecting their ongoing penchant for humor.

Preparing Their Eldest Son for the New Arrival

As they prepare to expand their household to four members, the couple has discussed the logistical and emotional adjustments required for their eldest child. Kevin Levy, who identifies as a “papa poule,” noted the importance of supporting Aaron through the transition.

Photo: dnaitc.bloomersbar.com

“We are going to form a great team,” the actor stated. “Afterward, we will have to pay attention to Aaron, our first son, because he is 5 years old and starting to understand certain things. Since he will no longer be the king, we will have to find a new balance.”

Reflecting on the path to their growing family, the actors have previously spoken publicly about navigating difficulties prior to Aaron’s birth, including an avortement, then a grossesse extra-utérine, framing this second child as a “petit miracle” following those challenges.

Balancing Television Sets and Parenting

The incoming birth coincides with busy professional schedules for both performers. Kevin Levy splits his time between shooting scenes for Demain nous appartient —where his character Bruno has recently entered a romance with Soizic, played by Charlie Nune—and performing his one-man show across the country. Aurore Delplace continues her work on Un si grand soleil while participating in the couple’s digital sketches.

Photo: telestar.fr

Despite the prospect of sleepless nights with a newborn, the actor emphasized that maintaining humor remains a priority for the household. “The goal remains the same: to laugh,” he explained regarding their domestic routine.

Timeline to the Delivery Room

With the pregnancy nearing its final term, the family remains focused on the upcoming delivery while maintaining their respective broadcast schedules. No further official announcements regarding the exact birth date or hospital details have been released by the couple.