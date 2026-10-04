Marzio Perrelli Declares Fantastic Expectations For 2027 America’s Cup

Marzio Perrelli, Chief Executive Officer of America’s Cup Partnership, declared that expectations for the 2027 America’s Cup are fantastic following strong preliminary regatta performances and robust television audiences in Italy, as reported by Adnkronos.

The Evolution of the Partnership from Auckland to Genoa

The groundwork for the current Italian footprint of the historic competition was laid last year. Team New Zealand, acting as the Defender, structured and defined an agreement with the Italian government to bring the America’s Cup events to Napoli. Following that diplomatic and logistical milestone, the Defender signed a formal agreement with Confindustria Nautica. This paved the way for the organization to bring elements of the America’s Cup directly to Genoa, where leadership duties and dialogue were successfully handed over to domestic organizers.

This evolving relationship continues to expand alongside the broader roadmap of the competition. Speaking during his visit to the 66th Genoa International Boat Show—which runs through October 6 under the official theme “We are made of sea”—Perrelli emphasized that the collaborative framework established with Italian industry leaders is already yielding tangible dividends.

Evaluating the Success of Cagliari and Napoli

The enthusiasm surrounding the upcoming 38th edition of the competition is anchored in recent on-the-water results. Perrelli pointed to the successful execution, organization, and regatta action seen in Cagliari, alongside the high-profile events hosted in Napoli. Territorial engagement and national television audience figures both surpassed initial projections, creating strong momentum for the racing circuit.

Complementing these developments, other outlets and industry updates highlight how the economic projections for the event have shifted upward. Following the success of the preliminary regattas, estimated economic impacts generated by the 38th America’s Cup have been revised from €1.2 billion to a range between €1.4 billion and €1.7 billion, according to ANSA reporting cited by Zazoom. Concurrently, commercial partnerships continue to lock into place, with brands such as Frecciarossa stepping in as official sponsors for teams like Luna Rossa, as noted by VIPiu and Zazoom.

Looking Ahead to 2027

With the operational blueprint validated by strong audience reception and high-level industrial backing, preparations for the main event continue to accelerate. Perrelli noted that organizers anticipate an even stronger performance next year as the preliminary phases give way to the final challenger series.

Photo: zazoom.it

Questions remain regarding the final adjustments to the racing calendar and the complete roster of infrastructural deployments along the host waterfronts as the 2027 event approaches.