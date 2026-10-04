Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy Confirms Private Ownership Plans

Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy Confirms Private Ownership Plans

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Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy maintains that the Atlanta-based fast-food chain will remain privately held and committed to conservative growth, despite broader restaurant industry slowdowns and aggressive moves by rivals like McDonald’s. Operating roughly 3,000 locations, the family-owned business reported $10.3 billion in revenue for 2025.

The Bottom Line

  • Chick-fil-A generated $23.92 billion in system sales across roughly 3,000 locations last year, making it the third-largest U.S. restaurant by sales.
  • Revenue rose 14% to $10.3 billion in 2025, while net income ticked up 1% to $1.05 billion, according to franchise disclosures.
  • CEO Andrew Cathy confirmed the company has no plans for an initial public offering, prioritizing long-term multi-decade planning over quarterly public markets.

Private Ownership Shields Chick-fil-A from Public Market Volatility

As publicly traded restaurant operators struggle with shifting consumer dining habits and volatile valuations, Chick-fil-A continues to leverage its status as a private, family-owned enterprise. While shares of competitors face significant headwinds—such as Jersey Mike’s dropping nearly 28% since its initial public offering in July—Cathy emphasized that remaining private allows the company to maintain a long-term operational horizon.

Franchise disclosures indicate that the company’s annual revenue reached $10.3 billion, a 14% increase, while net income ticked up 1% to $1.05 billion. Total system sales across roughly 3,000 locations hit $23.92 billion.

Financial Performance and Market Share Metrics

Metric Financial Data
2025 Revenue $10.3 billion (up 14%)
2025 Net Income $1.05 billion (up 1%)
System Sales $23.92 billion
U.S. Market Share (Chicken Chain) Approximately 43% (as of 2024)

Data from Barclays shows that Chick-fil-A commands roughly 43% of the U.S. chicken chain market share as of 2024. Restaurant Brands International’s Popeyes holds the No. 2 spot with about 11% share, catalyzed by ongoing competition in the chicken space.

Technology Integration and Human Hospitality

While industry peers aggressively integrate automation into customer interactions—such as McDonald’s testing its Archy voice AI technology—Chick-fil-A is charting a distinct operational course. Cathy confirmed that the chain will not pursue AI voice ordering in its drive-thru lanes to preserve direct interpersonal service.

Venture Expansion Through Red Wagon Ventures

Beyond its core restaurant footprint, Chick-fil-A continues to incubate new concepts via its subsidiary, Red Wagon Ventures.

Cathy noted that the company studies centenarian family businesses to guide its multi-decade strategy. Alongside internal incubation, Red Wagon Ventures will explore acquisitions of family-owned businesses that lack internal succession plans.

“My grandfather was entrepreneurial to the core,” Cathy said. “He died at 93, and he opened a new business at 92 years old that he created himself.”

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Alexandra Hartman Editor-in-Chief

Editor-in-Chief Prize-winning journalist with over 20 years of international news experience. Alexandra leads the editorial team, ensuring every story meets the highest standards of accuracy and journalistic integrity.

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