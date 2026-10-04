Houthis Claim Strike on Saudi Aramco Facility in Riyadh

Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed a ballistic missile and drone strike targeting a Saudi Aramco facility in Riyadh on Saturday, as fighting intensified across multiple fronts including Taiz and the Bab al-Mandeb strait.

Assessing the Riyadh Strike and Supply Disruptions

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree reported direct hits and ensuing fires at an Aramco facility in Riyadh, while the Saudi-led coalition dismissed the claim as misleading.

facility in Riyadh, while the Saudi-led coalition dismissed the claim as misleading. Saudi Aramco has reportedly informed at least two European refining customers that regular monthly crude supplies will not be delivered next month following drone attacks on its 1,200-kilometer East-West pipeline.

has reportedly informed at least two European refining customers that regular monthly crude supplies will not be delivered next month following drone attacks on its 1,200-kilometer East-West pipeline. OPEC+ core members produced 25 million barrels per day in August, running approximately 5 million bpd below prewar levels due to export disruption from the war.

Contrasting Claims Surrounding the Riyadh Facility Fire

The tactical realities on the ground remain heavily contested between the warring factions. On Saturday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree stated via X that the group carried out a “military operation with ballistic missiles and drones” that targeted Saudi Aramco in Riyadh, resulting in fires breaking out at the site. Countering this assertion, Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, dismissed the Houthi claims as misleading in statements carried by Saudi media.

The escalation extends well beyond the capital. Early Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition reported executing 97 precise targeting operations using warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles and snipers against Houthi reinforcements on the Tor al-Baha front and the Taiz axis. Colonel Majed Abdullah al-Nazili, spokesman for Yemen’s government forces, stated that these operations targeted “at least 260 Houthi fighters and destroyed or disabled 44 military vehicles”. These engagements follow a pattern of intensified hostilities that accelerated after a fragile 2022 truce collapsed in July, during which the Houthis seized the port city of Mocha and strategic islands in the Bab al-Mandeb strait.

Pipeline Damage and European Supply Restrictions

The kinetic conflict in Yemen is directly bleeding into European energy markets via critical infrastructure bottlenecks. According to reports cited by kr.investing.com, Saudi Aramco notified at least two European refining customers that it will halt scheduled crude deliveries for the upcoming month. These buyers traditionally rely on long-term contracts for stable monthly shipments from Saudi Arabia.

The disruption stems from recent drone attacks that forced the temporary shutdown of the East-West pipeline. Spanning 1,200 kilometers, the pipeline normally transports 4 million to 5 million barrels of crude daily to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, accounting for roughly 4% to 5% of global oil supplies. Satellite imagery and industry sources cited by Reuters indicate that three pump stations sustained damage during the September 11 drone strikes. While industry sources suggest the route may partially reopen within days, full operational recovery is projected to require up to six weeks.

Regional Economic Strains and Production Deficits

The broader macroeconomic environment reflects acute financial pressure across the region. Iran’s currency, the rial, depreciated to a fresh low near 2.7 million per dollar on the free market, prompting the central bank to intervene by selling up to $2 billion in foreign exchange reserves, as reported by Investing.com.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ producers continue to operate significantly below output quotas. Gulf producers have experienced export volumes running 60-80% below normal over recent months, keeping actual production levels at 25 million bpd in August—down 5 million bpd from prewar baselines. Despite these shortfalls, OPEC+ agreed in principle to keep November output targets steady.

Photo: yahoo.com

Metric / Indicator Reported Figure Context / Source East-West Pipeline Capacity 4M – 5M barrels/day Represents 4-5% of global supply (kr.investing.com) August Core OPEC+ Production 25 million barrels/day Approx. 5 million bpd below prewar levels (Investing.com) Iranian Rial Exchange Rate Near 2.7 million per dollar Free market low; central bank selling up to $2B (Investing.com) OECD Europe Aramco Imports (June) 570,000 barrels/day Supplied via Red Sea pipeline network (kr.investing.com)

As repair timelines for the damaged Red Sea pipeline remain subject to operational updates, European refineries face immediate supply reassessments heading into the fourth quarter.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.