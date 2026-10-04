Coast Guard Locates Debris Field Off Nantucket For Missing Plane

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Saturday that search crews have located a debris field off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, linked to a missing Gulfstream G-100 medical transport plane carrying six people. The aircraft vanished over the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday morning during a flight from Bermuda to Boston, triggering an extensive international search and rescue operation.

Flight Path and Final Moments Over the Atlantic

The Canadian-registered air ambulance, operated by Latitude Air Ambulance, departed L.F. Wade International Airport in Bermuda at 12:41 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Bermuda Skyport Corporation. On board were four crew members and two passengers traveling to Boston for medical care. Massport confirmed that the aircraft never arrived at Boston’s Logan International Airport as scheduled.

Photo: theguardian.com

According to air traffic audio and tracking data, the flight encountered severe difficulties as it neared Nantucket. The jet was in contact with New York air traffic controllers when it declared an emergency. An air traffic controller attempted to clarify communications, asking the pilot, “You’re coming in blind? Is that what you said? Are you declaring an emergency, or no?” Transmissions recorded via LiveATC.net indicate the pilot’s response was inaudible.

Photo: abcnews.com

When the air ambulance stopped responding directly, the controller enlisted a nearby Ethiopian Airlines jet to try and establish contact, but received no reply. Data from FlightAware shows the Gulfstream G-100 rapidly descended 7,500 feet within three minutes before vanishing from radar at approximately 1:00 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a search and rescue alert at 1:20 a.m. and notified the U.S. Coast Guard. Throughout Saturday, rescue assets swept an area approximately 13 nautical miles off the coast, stretching roughly 30 nautical miles wide and 20 nautical miles long.

Multi-Agency Response and Ongoing Overnight Search

The Coast Guard’s active response involves multiple units, including aircraft from Air Station Cape Cod, a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Station Brant Point, and the USCGC William Sparling, a fast response cutter. Officials reported that crews searched approximately 1,644 square miles over a 27-hour window.

The Coast Guard stated that the cutter William Sparling would continue active search operations through the night. Authorities plan to hold a press conference on Sunday to provide further updates regarding the search for the six unaccounted-for individuals.

Government officials in Bermuda expressed grave concern as rescue efforts continued. Bermuda Premier David Burt released a statement addressing the unfolding situation.

“My thoughts are with everyone on board and their families during this deeply worrying time. We are praying that all six people will be found safe, and we thank the search and rescue crews for their continuing efforts,” Premier David Burt said.