Caffeine Therapy for Preterm Infants: Timing, Benefits, and Evidence

Administering caffeine therapy to preterm infants within the first 72 hours of life is likely to reduce the risk of long-term lung disease and apnea, according to a review current to 23 April 2025. While caffeine remains a medication used in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) for apnea and to decrease the risk of death or avoid serious lung damage, more research is necessary to fully understand when this therapy should be started.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What caffeine does: It is used for apnea of prematurity (pauses in breathing) and to decrease the risk of death and other consequences of preterm birth.

It is used for apnea of prematurity (pauses in breathing) and to decrease the risk of death and other consequences of preterm birth. The timing window: Administering caffeine within the first 72 hours of life probably decreases the likelihood of chronic lung disease and apnea.

Administering caffeine within the first 72 hours of life probably decreases the likelihood of chronic lung disease and apnea. Ongoing uncertainty: While early administration shows advantages, researchers emphasize that more clinical trials are needed to refine exact indications and timeframes.

Evaluating Timelines and Clinical Indicators in the NICU

As reported in an evaluation of 11 studies encompassing 774 infants published between 2014 and 2023, determining the precise moment to commence caffeine administration remains a central focus for neonatal researchers. Preterm infants requiring intensive care frequently have problems with breathing, which can result in intermittent hypoxemia (short drops in oxygen levels) and subsequent organ damage. Methylxanthines, the drug class containing caffeine, have largely replaced theophylline and aminophylline for treatment of apnea of prematurity because of a wider therapeutic index and a longer half-life that allows once-daily administration.

The comparative data analyzed indicate that initiating caffeine within the first 72 hours of life is likely to reduce the incidence of long-term lung disease when compared to treating infants who have symptoms. Furthermore, beginning caffeine therapy during mechanical support can substantially shorten the required duration of ventilation and potentially lower the chances of developing chronic lung conditions, in contrast to initiating the treatment when the breathing tube is removed. Conversely, evidence is very uncertain when comparing a window of within two hours of life against a 2-to-24-hour window, underscoring the necessity of the seven ongoing clinical trials.

Pharmacological Mechanisms and Broader Neonatal Outcomes

The pharmacological effects of caffeine in apnea of prematurity include stimulation of the respiratory center in the medulla, increased sensitivity to carbon dioxide, increased skeletal muscle tone, enhanced diaphragmatic contractility, increased minute ventilation, increased metabolic rate, and increased oxygen consumption. It acts as a selective adenosine antagonist at A2a receptors and a non-selective adenosine antagonist at A1 receptors. This modulates many neurotransmitters and increases cyclic adenosine 3’,5’ monophosphate and cyclic guanosine monophosphate leading to bronchodilatation.

A single-center, retrospective study published in Pediatrics International evaluated preterm infants of 25–29 weeks’ gestation, demonstrating that early caffeine therapy effectively prevents the incidence of severe hyperkalemia within the first 72 hours of life. Infants in the early caffeine group maintained potassium levels similar to baseline measurements, whereas the control group experienced severe hyperkalemia.

Clinical Parameter Early Caffeine Intervention (<72 Hours) Late Treatment / Control Group Primary Target Apnea of prematurity & respiratory stabilization Reactive symptom management Long-Term Lung Disease Risk Likely reduced incidence Higher baseline vulnerability Ventilation Duration May result in reduction while on support Extended mechanical support requirements Severe Hyperkalemia Incidence 0% observed in 25–29 week cohort 39% observed in control cohort

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Caffeine is used for preterm infants in the neonatal intensive care unit. Because the drug stimulates the central nervous and cardiovascular systems, clinicians monitor treated infants for effects including enhanced catecholamine secretion, a diuretic effect, and altered glucose homeostasis. Parents and caregivers with questions regarding a preterm infant’s respiratory support plan or medication schedule should consult directly with their medical team.

Photo: scienceon.kisti.re.kr

While current evidence supports early administration to safeguard respiratory stability, the medical community awaits definitive data from ongoing trials. Until those prospective trials conclude, neonatal protocols will continue balancing established benefits against the nuances of individual patient presentation.

References

What are the therapeutic effects of caffeine in infants born preterm? AOP, PDA, BPD, ROP, facilities