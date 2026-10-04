Argentina vs. Burkina Faso: How to Watch Live TV and Online Streaming

The Argentina national football team faces Burkina Faso in a friendly match on Saturday at 21:00 at the Estadio Monumental, with live broadcast options available via Telefe and TyC Sports in Argentina, and digital streaming on TyC Sports Play, as reported by tycsports.com, foxsports.com.mx, and futbolargentino.com.

Match Schedule and International Time Zones

Kickoff is scheduled for 21:00 in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay; 20:00 in Chile, Bolivia, Venezuela, and United States Eastern Standard Time; 19:00 in Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, and United States Central Standard Time; 18:00 in Mexico and United States Mountain Standard Time; and 17:00 in United States Pacific Standard Time, according to tycsports.com and foxsports.com.mx. The match will be refereed by José Cabero from Chile, as noted by futbolargentino.com.

Broadcast Channels and Streaming Platforms

Television coverage varies significantly across regions. TyC Sports lists its specific channel allocations as channels 22 (SD) and 101 (HD) on Flow, channels 629 (SD) and 1629 (HD) on DirecTV, and channels 106 (SD) and 1018 (HD) on Telecentro. futbolargentino.com adds that Telefe is available on channel 10 in Flow (Digital) with its HD feed on channel 1001, channel 10 in Telecentro (Digital), and channel 123 (Digital) and 1123 (HD) on DirecTV. For online streaming in Argentina, users access TyC Sports Play via play.tycsports.com by registering a free account and linking their cable operator credentials. Fans in Mexico watch through ViX Premium, as reported by foxsports.com.mx.

Photo: futbolargentino.com

Team Form and Roster Adjustments

Lionel Scaloni’s squad enters this fixture following a 4-0 victory against Bolivia at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, featuring goals from Lautaro Martínez, Nicolás Paz, Cristian Romero, and José Manuel López, according to futbolargentino.com. This fixture marks part of the post-2026 World Cup calendar where Argentina finished as runners-up, noted foxsports.com.mx. For the upcoming match against Burkina Faso, Scaloni evaluates tactical changes to provide playing time to alternative squad members. Notably, Lionel Messi is absent from the lineup for this fixture, with his return reserved for a subsequent friendly against Benin, which serves as his farewell to the home crowd, as detailed by futbolargentino.com and foxsports.com.mx.

Photo: foxsports.com.mx

Burkina Faso Travel Delays and Opponent Context

Burkina Faso arrives in Buenos Aires following a 1-0 victory over the Central African Republic in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and a 1-1 draw against Benin, according to futbolargentino.com. The African side experienced transit complications involving a flight from Morocco, which limited their preparation window. This fixture marks the first official encounter between Argentina and Burkina Faso in football history, as reported by foxsports.com.mx and futbolargentino.com.

Probable Lineups for the Monumental Fixture

The anticipated starting formation for Argentina includes Emiliano Martínez in goal; Agustín Giay, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, and Facundo Medina across the back; a midfield featuring Exequiel Palacios, Alexis Mac Allister, and a choice between Enzo Fernández, Barco, or Soulé, alongside Nico Paz or Franco Mastantuono; with Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez leading the attack under coach Lionel Scaloni, according to futbolargentino.com. The starting XI for Burkina Faso remains unconfirmed due to their restricted preparation schedule resulting from travel delays.