South Korea Secures Top 3 at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Amid Gold Medal Decline

At the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games concluding on October 4, South Korea secured third place overall with 39 gold, 43 silver, and 68 bronze medals. This total marks the nation’s lowest gold medal count in 44 years, driven by a sharp decline in traditional powerhouse events ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 16-day sports festival wrapped up after matches across host cities in Japan, leaving the Korean delegation facing deep structural questions regarding elite sports development. According to official figures from the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organizing Committee (AINAGOC), the final medal tally placed South Korea behind China, which dominated with 169 golds, and second-place Japan, which captured 83 golds on home soil.

Forty-Four-Year Low in Gold Harvest

The final count of 39 gold medals represents the lowest performance for the country since the 1982 New Delhi Asian Games, where the delegation won 28 golds. Financial News reported that South Korea had previously enjoyed a sustained period of dominance from the 1986 Seoul Games through the 2014 Incheon Games, securing 50 or more gold medals across eight competitions and finishing second overall seven times.

The downward trajectory began at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Games with 49 golds, followed by 42 golds at the Hangzhou Games in 2022. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee had targeted between 40 and 45 gold medals for the Aichi-Nagoya event, a goal the delegation ultimately failed to reach.

Group Slump in Traditional Strongholds

The primary driver behind the missed targets was a collective underperformance in core sports that historically guaranteed podium finishes. Archery, widely considered a bedrock of Korean dominance, captured only three gold medals amid tightening global competition. Most notably, the women’s recurve division suffered a historic first-ever pointless finish for gold.

Swimming followed a similar pattern. Despite sweeping six gold medals at the previous Hangzhou Games, the squad managed a single gold in the men’s 50m freestyle by Kim Young-bum, as star swimmer Hwang Sun-woo struggled to find his peak form. Financial News also noted that table tennis and athletics failed to secure even a single silver medal for the first time in Asian Games history, while wrestling settled for just one bronze.

Team Sports and Individual Stars Deliver

While individual powerhouse disciplines faltered, team ball sports provided a major counterbalance. The men’s and women’s 5-on-5 basketball teams secured a rare double victory for the first time in 12 years, while the men’s 3-on-3 squad also took gold, spearheaded by players like Lee Hyun-jung and Kang Seul. Baseball captured its fifth title, men’s football claimed its fourth straight gold, and women’s handball returned to the top of the podium after an eight-year gap.

Individual standout performances prevented a steeper overall slide. Fencer Oh Sang-wook secured two gold medals in the men’s sabre individual and team events. He was joined as a double gold medalist by canoeists Cho Kwang-hee and Kim Hyo-bin, shooter Lee Geon-hyuk, and archer Lee Woo-seok. Badminton player An Se-young claimed her second women’s singles title, alongside fellow marquee names like golfer Kim Joo-hyung, judoka Huh Mi-mi, and esports star Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok.

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 169 89 83 341 2 Japan 83 95 91 269 3 South Korea 39 43 68 150

Regional Rivals Capitalize on Home Advantage

While South Korea faced a contraction in total titles, neighboring competitors maximized their campaigns. Japan leveraged home-field advantages across athletics, judo, and swimming to break its all-time Summer Asian Games record with 83 gold medals, surpassing its previous benchmark from the 1966 Bangkok Games. China continued its continental supremacy by capturing 169 gold medals, fueled by multi-event winners like swimmer Zhang Zhanshuo, securing its 12th overall victory.

Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games | Recurve Archery | Kumkum Mohod vs Oh Yejin | India vs Korea | Gold

North Korea, fielding a smaller delegation, finished 12th overall by leaning heavily on its weightlifting roster to secure seven gold medals. As the delegation prepares for the return journey to Seoul, sports administrators face mounting pressure to restructure domestic training pipelines ahead of the Los Angeles Olympics.