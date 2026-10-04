Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić Resigns to Run for Prime Minister

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced his resignation on Sunday, stepping down seven months before his second and final five-year term expires to run for prime minister in an upcoming snap parliamentary election, Reuters reported. The strategic maneuver positions the 56-year-old leader to secure the head of government post if his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) forms the new government following the October 25 parliamentary vote, navigating a severe political crisis fueled by nearly two years of anti-corruption demonstrations.

Resignation on the Steps of the Presidency

Supporters gathered outside the presidency in Belgrade after his resignation. Under Serbia’s constitutional framework, outgoing Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic assumes the role of acting president. A snap presidential election must be completed within 90 days, with Vučić confirming that the first round will take place by the end of December.

The decision to seek the prime minister’s office is viewed as an attempt to retain a top position and boost his party’s chances. While the presidency in Serbia is largely ceremonial, Vučić wielded dominant authority throughout his tenure, routinely presiding over cabinet meetings and announcing major policy decisions. The Guardian reported that Vučić has spent recent weeks touring the country on pro-government media networks, opening new infrastructure projects and offering financial assistance to voters.

The Catalyst of the Novi Sad Disaster

The current political showdown traces back to November 1, 2024, when a concrete canopy collapsed at a newly renovated railway station in the northern city of Novi Sad, killing 16 people. Al Jazeera reported that the tragedy triggered the largest anti-government demonstrations in decades, drawing hundreds of thousands of citizens into the streets. Protesters have accused the administration of systemic corruption, a lack of transparency in public procurement, and political interference in state institutions.

Although the government denied responsibility for the structural failure, the public outcry forced several high-level departures, including the resignation or arrest of two government ministers.

An Opposition Backed by Students

The October 25 parliamentary contest pits the ruling SNS and its coalition partners against a student-led anti-corruption movement competing under the banner “Students Win.” Backed by several opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, the student list features university professors, teachers, and professionals from various fields advocating for investigations into allegedly ill-gotten property and measures against corruption. They face off against pro-Western opposition groups united under the European Serbia alliance.

Photo: theguardian.com

Independent analysts note that the political landscape remains highly volatile. Dejan Ilic, a Belgrade-based editor and columnist, told Al Jazeera that public frustration ultimately forced the early ballot. Meanwhile, human rights activist and former parliamentarian Aida Corovic warned that the political crisis may intensify after the votes are cast, asserting that the administration remains deeply entrenched within state structures.

Electoral Timelines and Regional Watchers

Neighbouring European Union member states and regional actors are closely monitoring the unfolding political transition. Serbia’s formal bid for EU membership has stalled under Vučić, hindered by democratic backsliding and Belgrade’s refusal to join sanctions against Russia. Throughout his career, Vučić has maintained a diplomatic balancing act, seeking to bolster ties with the United States and Israel.

Photo: Al Jazeera

With the snap parliamentary vote scheduled for October 25, the interim administration under Brnabic will manage the state apparatus until a new parliament convenes, a new speaker is appointed, and the subsequent presidential election is scheduled before the end of December.