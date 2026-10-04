Researchers React as Mental Health Life Expectancy Gap Persists

A comprehensive retrospective population-based cohort study examining 255,448 adult admissions across Queensland hospitals between 2009 and 2023 reveals that while the overall life expectancy gap for severe mental health conditions has narrowed, the mortality disparity for schizophrenia and other psychoses remains unchanged.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Gap is Shifting, But Not Everywhere: Overall life expectancy disparities narrowed from 13.4 to 9.4 years for females and 16.7 to 12.1 years for males, but individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia or other psychoses did not share in the gains.

Overall life expectancy disparities narrowed from 13.4 to 9.4 years for females and 16.7 to 12.1 years for males, but individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia or other psychoses did not share in the gains. Physical Health Drives Mortality: Physical health conditions account for the majority of deaths, with all cancers representing the highest cause-specific mortality rate in both sexes, significantly outpacing intentional self-harm.

Physical health conditions account for the majority of deaths, with all cancers representing the highest cause-specific mortality rate in both sexes, significantly outpacing intentional self-harm. Systemic Reform Required: Researchers argue that routine physical health monitoring must become a mandatory Key Performance Indicator (KPI) for healthcare providers in both primary and emergency care settings to capture preventable conditions early.

Queensland Hospital Data Reveals Persistent Disparities in Schizophrenia Mortality

Covering the years 2009–2023, this retrospective population-based cohort study reviewed data from every adult admission to hospitals across Queensland, marking the first evaluation of its kind in over a decade. Under the leadership of Dr Mike Trott—who serves as head of Epidemiology and a Research Fellow in Psychiatric Epidemiology and Evidence Synthesis at the University of Queensland (UQ), alongside his work with Metro South Addiction Mental Health Services in Brisbane—the investigation assessed severe mental health conditions including depressive disorders, neurotic disorders, stress and adjustment reactions, alcohol or substance use disorders, schizophrenia, and affective psychoses disorder (and other psychoses).

While the broader data demonstrated positive directional changes, the life expectancy gap did not narrow significantly for individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia or other psychoses. Furthermore, the disparity failed to narrow significantly among females with affective psychoses, or females with neurotic or alcohol and substance use disorders. Dr Trott characterized the ongoing mortality disparity: “There have been some improvements. But that gap is still there. And it’s still massive. That is still a long time to be dying earlier than the general population. Historically that’s been called a scandal of premature mortality. And it’s still the case.”

Physical Illness Outpaces Self-Harm as the Leading Cause of Excess Mortality

While intentional self-harm registered as the largest single cause of death in absolute numbers, the combined mortality rate stemming from physical health conditions proved substantially greater. According to the study, physical health conditions, combined, accounted for most deaths, with all cancers representing the highest cause-specific mortality rate across both sexes. For males, the combined excess mortality rate attributable to physical health issues reached roughly 2.7 times the rate of self-harm mortality, while for females this figure climbed to approximately 5.3 times.

“If you look at the graph, the absolute numbers show that [dying by] self-harm is the leading cause of death,” Dr Trott explained. “But when you look at premature physical illness, or death caused by physical illness — so including cardiovascular disease, and some cancers as well — [the mortality rate] is so much higher in physical health.” Dr Trott emphasized that these physical conditions are preventable through monitoring: “From a premature death perspective, these [physical illnesses] are preventable. You can monitor them. So, the key thing is that people with severe mental health should not have their physical health neglected. It needs to be monitored. Because clearly, those are the things that, later in life, are [causing mortality].”

Metric / Cohort Parameter Female Demographics Male Demographics Total Study Population Analysed 255,448 individuals (Queensland hospital admissions, 2009–2023) Historical Life Expectancy Gap 13.4 years 16.7 years Updated Life Expectancy Gap 9.4 years 12.1 years Schizophrenia / Psychosis Gap Trajectory No significant narrowing observed Excess Physical Mortality vs. Self-Harm ~5.3 times higher ~2.7 times higher

The absence of progress for patients with psychotic disorders relates to a lack of therapeutic innovation over the past two decades. Dr Trott noted that “one of the likely reasons is that there have been no moves forward in treatment in things like schizophrenia for the last 15-20 years,” adding that while things are going in the right direction, “there [hasn’t] been a kind of therapeutic breakthrough.”

To address systemic neglect of physical comorbidities, researchers point to the necessity of integrating screening protocols directly into clinical performance metrics. “I think I’m being a pessimist saying this, but to move the needle in things like physical health screening, then you need to make it someone’s KPI,” Dr Trott stated. He highlighted the operational pressures within acute care environments, recounting discussions with an emergency psychiatrist who reports that patients presenting with psychosis are frequently moved to a psychiatric ward as fast as possible due to the complex nature of managing the presentations.

Looking Backward and Forward in Psychiatric Epidemiology

Drawing on earlier research, the Queensland evaluation cites a 2013 foundational Western Australian study by Lawrence et al. indicating that the mortality gap was growing wider, alongside a Scandinavian analysis of 1987–2006 figures which reported a mortality rate two to three times higher among hospital-admitted mental disorder patients while pointing toward a narrowing trend.

As health systems evaluate these findings, the path forward relies on bridging the operational divide between mental health services and somatic medicine. Without targeted interventions addressing chronic physical disease management in severe mental illness cohorts, the mortality gap for patients with schizophrenia remains a concern.