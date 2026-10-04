Kia launches updated XCeed in Spain with a 19,860 euro price

Kia has launched its updated crossover in Spain with a starting cash price of 27,990 euros, dropping to 19,860 euros with available launch discounts and financing. This pricing strategy places direct competitive pressure on established segment rivals, including the Toyota C-HR, Hyundai Kona, Dacia Duster, Citroën C3 Aircross, Opel Frontera, and Volkswagen T-Roc.

Market Positioning And Entry Pricing

The entry-level XCeed 1.0 T-GDI 115 CV Concept is priced at 19,860 euros with promotional discounts and financing applied, compared to its standard 27,990 euro cash price.

Engine options include a 115 CV microhybrid manual or automatic with an Eco label, alongside three pure gasoline configurations scaling up to 180 CV.

Mechanical Range And Efficiency Figures

The vehicle’s powertrain lineup caters to regional demand with straightforward mechanical configurations. The baseline 1.0-liter engine produces 115 CV, managing a zero-to-one-hundred acceleration time of 11.7 seconds and a top speed of 182 kilometers per hour. Homologated average fuel consumption stands at 6.0 liters per 100 kilometers for the manual pure gasoline variant.

Opting for the 115 CV microhybrid variant adjusts the acceleration time slightly to 11.6 seconds while maintaining the same top speed. Fuel consumption for the microhybrid configuration registers at 6.2 liters per 100 kilometers. Higher output tiers include 150 CV and 180 CV pure gasoline options paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Cargo Capacity And Equipment Trims

Internal packaging reflects the vehicle’s coupe-inspired roofline, resulting in rear passenger space that is less expansive than the Kia Niro. Cargo capacity varies by powertrain selection. Microhybrid versions offer 380 liters of boot space, while pure internal combustion engine variants expand that volume to 426 liters.

The base Concept trim includes air conditioning, 16-inch alloy wheels, navigation, LED headlamps and taillights, driving mode selection, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, light and parking sensors, traffic sign recognition, cruise control, and automatic high beams. Higher trim levels—such as Drive, Tech, and Emotion—introduce additional comfort and safety features alongside automated transmission pairings.

Pricing Structure Across Trim Levels

Version Cash Price Discounted and Financed Price XCeed 1.0 T-GDI 115 CV Concept 27,990 euros 19,860 euros XCeed 1.0 T-GDI 115 CV Drive 29,290 euros 21,160 euros XCeed 1.0 T-GDI MHEV 115 CV Concept 28,990 euros 20,860 euros XCeed 1.0 T-GDI MHEV 115 CV Drive DCT 31,890 euros 23,760 euros XCeed 1.6 T-GDI 150 CV Drive DCT 32,890 euros 24,760 euros XCeed 1.6 T-GDI 180 CV Emotion DCT 38,790 euros 30,660 euros

Pricing scales across the range, with the top-tier 1.6 T-GDI 180 CV Emotion DCT reaching an undiscounted cash price of 38,790 euros, which reduces to 30,660 euros under promotional terms. This broad pricing spread allows the brand to contest both entry-level compact hatchbacks and higher-spec crossover offerings currently occupying the European market.