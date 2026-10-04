Scammed Senior Becomes Fraudster, Indebts Others for Thousands

Sixty-nine-year-old Zora Kašáková from Sušice, Czech Republic, was sentenced by the District Court in Klatov to 30 months in prison with a three-and-a-half-year probation period for defrauding seven acquaintances and neighbors of nearly 1,5 milióna českých korún. Kašáková initially lost her own savings to scammers before attempting to recover her losses by soliciting funds from others under false pretenses.

The case exposes a cycle where victims of financial fraud transition into perpetrators.

From Financial Victim to Accused Perpetrator

Kašáková’s legal troubles originated in 2023 when an acquaintance from England allegedly scammed her out of approximately 650-tisíc korún. The perpetrator convinced her that a package containing valuables and 220-tisíc eur in cash was en route to her address. Subsequently, a supposed shipping company demanded continuous fees, draining her remaining personal savings.

Left desperate to recover her funds, Kašáková turned to people within her social circle. She convinced neighbors and acquaintances to hand over money by promising high returns and quick repayments. To lend legitimacy to her requests, she signed formal agreements with her creditors.

Investigators and prosecutors established that Kašáková had no realistic means to fulfill her promises. The District Court in Klatov ruled that her prior status as a fraud victim did not exempt her from criminal responsibility. Judge Martina Šimánková noted that the 30-month suspended sentence sat on a razor’s edge between probation and immediate incarceration, warning that pending investigations into subsequent allegations could lead to an unconditional prison sentence.

Elaborate Deceptions and Unverified German Policies

The methods Kašáková used to extract money relied heavily on fabricated narratives of impending windfalls. She persuaded victims that she needed cash to pay supplementary insurance fees in Germany, assuring them that once settled, a massive payout would clear all her debts. She claimed she had worked in the German healthcare sector since 2011 and paid monthly life and pension insurance premiums of 500 euros, orchestrated by a man named Remi who promised a 60-tisíc eur return.

However, Kašáková failed to present any insurance contracts or verifiable documentation to the court. In other instances, she manipulated neighbors by claiming she needed funds to help her daughter, whose husband had allegedly emptied her bank accounts. Despite the lack of evidence, creditors trusted her and willingly handed over sums that totaled nearly 1,5 milióna českých korún.

The scope of her financial entanglements widened even as legal proceedings advanced. Court disclosures revealed that even after prosecutors filed formal charges against her, Kašáková allegedly solicited an additional 2,5 milióna korún from another woman.

Digital Fraud Tactics Targeting Vulnerable Seniors

While Kašáková’s case illustrates the domestic fallout of desperation, parallel reporting highlights how sophisticated external actors continue to target seniors in the Czech Republic. A senior citizen was contacted via WhatsApp by a fraudster posing as an employee of the European Central Bank. Using email correspondence and a forged digital identification card, the scammer convinced the victim to hand over photocopies of her identity documents and credit card details.

Incident Aspect Zora Kašáková Case WhatsApp Impostor Case Target / Victim 69-year-old local resident Senior citizen Modus Operandi Relational borrowing under false pretexts Remote-access software and bank impersonation Financial Scale Nearly 1,5 milióna českých korún across 7 victims 2,800 EUR transfer plus a 20,000 EUR fraudulent loan Legal Status Sentenced to 30 months probation Under police investigation (2 to 8 years potential sentence)

In that separate case, the attacker installed a remote-access application on the victim’s smartphone, executing an unauthorized transfer of 2,800 euros. The perpetrator then opened a new bank account in the victim’s name, secured a 20,000-euro consumer loan, and withdrew the funds immediately.

Police authorities continue to issue warnings regarding unsolicited digital contacts. Law enforcement reiterated that neither police forces nor other institutions request personal document photographs, service badges, or remote-device access through messaging applications.