Home » Technology » Get Lifetime Access to the memoryOS Student Plan for $80

New users can secure a lifetime memoryOS Student Plan subscription for $79.99, reduced from its $198 MSRP, through a promotion hosted on StackSocial, according to pcmag.com. The gamified software application trades casual phone scrolling for structured memory-training sessions utilizing established techniques like spaced repetition and mnemonics.

Lifetime Access Offered at $79.99 via StackSocial

The promotion reduces the entry barrier for the memoryOS Student Plan by $118.01 off the standard $198 price tag. Despite the plan’s title, the subscription is not restricted to enrolled students. Professionals and general users seeking cognitive skill improvement can also access the platform through the discounted deal.

Subscribers receive unlimited practice attempts and an ad-free learning interface. The curriculum is delivered through 52 interactive micro-lessons covering 11 lifelong memory skills. The software integrates 140 default Loci—structured virtual spaces designed for information organization—alongside 40 additional Loci rewards that unlock as the user advances through the training modules.

Virtual Mind Palaces and Spaced Repetition Mechanics

At the core of the software is its virtual Mind Palace system. This architectural mnemonic framework lets users map abstract data onto visual spaces to improve long-term retention and recall speeds.

The application blends these visual environments with proven cognitive methodologies, specifically spaced repetition algorithms and classical mnemonic principles. Users navigate interactive environments designed to convert passive screen time into active memory-building exercises.

User Adoption and Platform Performance Ratings

The software has accumulated a substantial user base across major mobile operating systems. Over 500,000 individuals have utilized the training platform to date.

User feedback remains high on commercial application marketplaces. The app holds a 4.9-star rating on the Apple App Store and a 4.8-star rating on the Google Play Store. According to metrics provided by memoryOS, active users achieved an average 70% increase in memory recall performance.