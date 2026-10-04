Kansas Announces Highway and Bridge Construction Bids for September

The Kansas Department of Transportation has officially announced the approval of construction and maintenance bids for state highway projects, following a formal letting held on September 16 in Topeka. Contractors may have submitted proposals containing various grouped tasks combined according to their geographic closeness and operational category.

In District Three across Northwest Kansas, several major milling and overlay operations received funding. Cheyenne County secured a $2,260,501.26 contract awarded to Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc. of Topeka for a 10.2-mile stretch of U.S. 36 stretching east from the Colorado/Kansas state line to Road 11. Further east in Decatur County, Venture Corporation of Great Bend landed a substantial $6,595,712.16 agreement for 12.4 miles of U.S. 83 running north from the north end of the Portland Concrete Cement Pavement (PCCP) north of U.S. 36 to the Kansas/Nebraska state line. Venture Corporation also picked up an urban project in Oberlin worth $409,388.70 to mill and overlay 1.0 mile of U.S. 83 from the Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) south of West Sappa Street to the U.S. 36/U.S. 83 junction, alongside an 11.0-mile segment of U.S. 36 between the Decatur/Rawlins county line and the U.S. 36/U.S. 83 junction totaling $2,614,165.03.

Northwest and Southwest Regional Bids

Additional Northwest Kansas allocations involve Rawlins and Sheridan counties. Venture Corporation secured a $2,332,957.20 contract for 12.0 miles of K-117 from the U.S. 36/K-117 junction north to the Kansas/Nebraska state line, plus a $4,345,620.80 award for a 16.2-mile section of U.S. 36 from 0.3 mile east of the U.S. 36/K-25 junction east to the Decatur/Rawlins county line. Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc. captured two regional awards: a $227,167.82 contract for 0.6 miles of K-23 in Sheridan County from Walnut Avenue north to 0.089 mile north of the U.S. 24/K-23 junction, and a $2,484,391.13 agreement covering 10.6 miles of U.S. 83 from the Thomas/Sheridan county line north to 0.04 mile south of the U.S. 83/K-23 junction.

In District Six in Southwest Kansas, L & M Contractors Inc. of Great Bend secured a $354,846.50 bridge replacement project spanning 0.3 miles over Bazine Dry Creek located 7.0 miles east and 2.7 miles north of Ness City in Ness County. Meanwhile, a statewide sealing initiative spanning 23.8 miles along K-4 in Scott and Lane counties went to Heft & Sons LLC of Greensburg with a bid of $1,249,111.24, running from the U.S. 83/K-4 junction eastward to the border of Scott and Lane counties, and continuing in Lane County from that county line eastward to the eastern junction of K-23 and K-4.

Prior August Lettings and Project Schedules

The following area project has been approved from the Aug. 19 letting. Trego County secured $1,589,669.80 for a landscaping and beautification effort covering 0.4 miles in WaKeeney. The work targets Main Street from North Railroad Avenue to Warren Avenue and Russell Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street, with the contract awarded to APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division based in Hutchinson.