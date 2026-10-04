IMD Predicts Rain and Thunderstorms Across India for October 5

The India Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide weather update for October 5, outlining a distinct division across the country as widespread rain and thunderstorms target several regions while northern parts experience largely dry conditions. Senior meteorologists report that while southern, eastern, and northeastern pockets brace for heavy downpours and gusty winds, the southwest monsoon is actively continuing its withdrawal phase from multiple states.

In the national capital, the weather for tomorrow is expected to remain dry and clear. Delhi-NCR residents will see sunny conditions with no significant precipitation anticipated, accompanied by steady surface winds reaching speeds of 20 to 22 kmph. This dry spell is projected to hold over the next few days, though officials note that another spell of isolated to scattered rainfall could arrive across Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi between October 6 and 7, potentially lingering through October 8.

Regional Rainfall Patterns and Severe Weather Warnings

While northern India stays mostly clear—including Uttar Pradesh, where the latest bulletin shows no active weather warnings for either eastern or western districts from October 5 to 9—significant wet spells persist elsewhere. Kerala and Mahe remain under a widespread rainfall alert through October 7, with isolated heavy downpours expected from October 5 to 6 alongside thunderstorms, moderate rain, and gusty winds. South Interior Karnataka is also flagged for isolated heavy rain on October 5, while Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema anticipate strong surface winds.

Further east and northeast, Odisha faces scattered rainfall activity lasting through October 7. Bihar and Jharkhand are tracking isolated showers starting October 5, and Arunachal Pradesh faces the threat of isolated heavy rainfall amid broader thunderstorm activity across the Northeast. In central and western pockets, Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra are experiencing wet conditions that are forecast to continue through October 7.

Meanwhile, northwestern states are seeing a return of moisture. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are slated for incoming showers between October 5 and 7, with Himachal Pradesh carrying a specific thunderstorm and lightning warning for October 6 and 7. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad can expect isolated to scattered rain on October 6 and 7, following a clear window across Punjab and Jammu and Ladakh from October 3 to 5.

Monsoon Withdrawal Timeline Across States

The southwest monsoon’s seasonal retreat is actively progressing across northern and central territories. The withdrawal line currently runs through Supaul, Ranchi, Raipur, Brahmapuri, Parbhani, Baramati, and Harnai. Having already pulled back from the remaining parts of North India, all of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, and sections of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, the system is primed for further retreat.

Conditions are becoming favorable for the monsoon to withdraw further from most parts of Marathwada, Vidarbha, Bihar, and Jharkhand, as well as additional areas of central Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and north interior Karnataka over the next two to three days. In Maharashtra, where the monsoon has already cleared parts of the state including Mumbai on October 3—five days ahead of its normal schedule—officials noted that 20 out of 36 districts have recorded deficient rainfall this season.