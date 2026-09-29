India and Nepal Floods and Landslides Claim Over 100 Lives

More than a hundred people have lost their lives in India and Nepal due to floods and landslides triggered by strong rains, authorities announced on Monday. The severe weather system has cut off villages and left local infrastructure damaged across the region.

Monsoon Floods and Landslides Claim Over 100 Lives Across India and Nepal

The volume of water has overwhelmed local drainage systems and triggered widespread structural collapses.

The Human Toll Across the Uttar Pradesh Border

In the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, which shares a border with Nepal, the human cost has escalated. Officials confirmed that 81 people have died since Friday following three days of strong rains. Streets have been flooded, while rural hamlets remain isolated.

The devastation extends beyond drowning. Victims have perished in a variety of weather-related incidents, including landslides, structural collapses, electrocutions, and falling trees. Material damage is mounting, with assessments indicating that more than a thousand homes have sustained damage.

Nepal Faces Severe Mountain Torrents and Missing Persons

Just across the border, Nepal is grappling with its own wave of destruction. According to the country’s national disaster management agency, at least 27 people have died as a result of landslides and floods.

Search and rescue operations remain active. Disaster management officials reported that four individuals remain unaccounted for, while at least seven others sustained injuries. The terrain continues to hamper rescue teams trying to reach isolated mountain settlements.

Comparative Regional Impact and Ongoing Emergency Response

Region Confirmed Fatalities Reported Missing Primary Causes of Damage Uttar Pradesh, India 81 Not specified Flooding, structural collapses, electrocutions, falling trees Nepal 27 4 Landslides, floods

Emergency responders and local authorities continue to monitor weather patterns as recovery operations proceed in both countries. The immediate priority remains locating the missing residents and delivering basic supplies to communities cut off by damaged roads and bridges.