King Shan Court Two-Bedroom Sells for HK$310M Following HK$60M Cut

A residential tenant in Hong Kong has transitioned from renting to homeownership, purchasing a two-room subsidized housing flat for HK$310萬 in July. According to local real estate reporting, the transaction represents a 6.9% price decline for the specific property over a two-year holding period, underscoring broader valuation adjustments in the secondary housing market.

Market Realities at King Shan Court

Property Details: Flat 7, Low Floor, Block C, King Shan Court, Ngau Chi Wan—measuring approximately 434 square feet with a city view.

Flat 7, Low Floor, Block C, King Shan Court, Ngau Chi Wan—measuring approximately 434 square feet with a city view. Pricing Dynamics: Initially listed at HK$370萬 in July before securing a buyer after a HK$60萬 reduction, marking a 16.2% discount from the initial asking price.

Urban Housing Demand Shifts Toward Discounted Subsidized Units

The transaction highlights changing behavior among first-time buyers in Hong Kong’s property market. As residential rental indices continue upward trajectories, certain tenants are opting to exit lease agreements to capture discounted assets in the secondary market. According to reporting via Lee Wing-tsz of Fortune Land Property, the buyer seized the opportunity presented by a motivated vendor adjusting to prevailing market sentiment.

The unit, located in Ngau Chi Wan with the land premium already paid for the free market, changed hands at a practical unit rate of approximately HK$7,143 per square foot. While overall housing demand remains active among renters seeking stability against rising monthly leases, sellers continue to face downward pricing pressures that compel substantial concessions off original list prices.

Financial Metrics and Transaction History

Metric Acquisition (2022) Resale Transaction Price HK$333萬 HK$310萬 Listing Price (July) — HK$370萬 Unit Size 434 sq. ft. 434 sq. ft. Capital Change Baseline Declined 6.9%

The 16.2% gap between the initial asking price and the final transaction figure illustrates the ongoing negotiation leverage held by qualified buyers in the current secondary landscape. With the seller absorbing a loss after a holding period of two years, the transaction points to the financial adjustments required for liquidity in secondary subsidized developments across Hong Kong.