US Coast Guard guards Grace container vessel in Progreso

The container vessel Grace remains under Mexican naval guard in the port of Progreso after a joint interdiction by the U.S. Coast Guard, which alleged the ship used “dark fleet” tactics to transport illicit fuel to Cuba. teleSUR reported that Mexican authorities are conducting technical analyses on the vessel’s cargo.

Interdiction in the Caribbean and Transfer to Yucatán

The operation began on September 5, 2025, when the Grace was intercepted in Caribbean waters between Mexico and Cuba, according to coverage by Univision. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed the cutters Alert and Charles Sexton, alongside an HC-144 maritime surveillance aircraft and a tactical law enforcement team, to board the vessel.

Following the interdiction, U.S. forces escorted the container ship to the port of Progreso in the Mexican state of Yucatán. There, the Mexican Navy’s Ninth Naval Zone, based in Yucalpetén, assumed custody of the ship. Diario Las Américas noted that inspection teams confirmed the presence of hydrocarbons stored inside the vessel’s ballast tanks and cargo containers.

Environmental Risks and the “Dark Fleet” Designation

The U.S. Coast Guard stated that the Grace employed deceptive navigation methods associated with the “dark fleet” or shadow fleet, designed to obscure maritime tracking. Authorities emphasized that storing fuel inside ballast tanks violates international marine environmental protection standards and creates severe risks of accidental oil spills.

Energy analysts point out that the vessel’s movements immediately prior to the seizure followed a distinct pattern. According to El Nuevo Herald, shipping data indicates the 100-meter container ship—registered under the flag of the Comoras and owned by Riga-based Arkon Capital Ltd.—previously loaded fuel in Panama and discharged a cargo in July at Mariel, Cuba, near a major power plant.

Vessel Name Flag Reported Incident Date Current Status / Disposition Grace Comoras Early September 2025 Detained under guard in Progreso, Mexico Jaira Provider Saint Kitts and Nevis Early Summer 2025 Intercepted by U.S. authorities for alleged illicit fuel transport

Broader Enforcement Context in the Caribbean

The detention of the Grace forms part of a wider U.S. enforcement campaign aimed at restricting petroleum supplies to Cuba, which has faced severe energy deficits. Primicia reported that the operation aligns with Washington’s tightened oil embargo against the island.

The Grace is the second such vessel targeted by U.S. maritime authorities in recent months. The U.S. Coast Guard previously intercepted the supply vessel Jaira Provider during the boreal summer under similar allegations of transporting illicit fuel toward Cuba.

Technical Analysis and Ongoing Custody

As of early October 2026, the Secretariat of Marina oversees the Grace under established maritime surveillance and environmental protection protocols. Mexican authorities continue technical evaluations to verify the exact quality and characteristics of the fuel recovered from the ship’s compartments.

Photo: El Nuevo Herald