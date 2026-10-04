Cornell University Gang Rape Investigation Reopened by New York Attorney General

An external investigation into Cornell University’s handling of a 2024 alleged gang rape involving members of the Chi Phi fraternity has triggered renewed scrutiny from state officials, following revelations that campus police allegedly expurgated key details from the victim’s deposition.

The scandal centers on a civil complaint filed by a woman, then 20 years old, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, who alleges she was drugged with ketamine and assaulted by seven members of the fraternity. M. Kotlikoff addressed the university community in a video statement, acknowledging that this week has been one of the most difficult in Cornell’s history.

What happened to Jane Doe in 2024 is profoundly troubling and will weigh heavily on our community for long years to come, Kotlikoff said, adding that the university supports the reopening of the criminal case and will not wait for the end of the investigation or review to act.

State Intervention and Criticism of Local Authorities

The criminal investigation into the allegations was officially reopened by the district attorney for the county in upstate New York where the campus is located. New York Governor Kathy Hochul subsequently directed the state Attorney General, Letitia James, to lead the investigation.

Hochul delivered sharp criticism regarding the original investigation, placing direct scrutiny on both the university police department and the district attorney, Matthew Van Houten, who was already in office in 2024.

She spent hours telling the police exactly what had happened to her, and according to new reports, she expressed with absolute clarity her certainty of having been raped, Hochul stated.

According to media reports, campus police redacted portions of the plaintiff’s official statement where she explicitly characterized the assault as rape. Local authorities previously declined to pursue criminal charges in 2024, maintaining that the initial testimony did not establish the absence of consent.

Following the emergence of the allegations, Cornell officials took swift administrative action. The university shuttered the Chi Phi fraternity and temporarily suspended the students implicated in the complaint, and subsequently expelled several individuals.

Viral Solidarity and Legislative Push

The controversy expanded beyond the campus after a political commentator publicly threatened to expose the identity of the complainant. In response, thousands of internet users mobilized across TikTok, X, and Instagram under the hashtag #IAmJaneDoe.

Many participants adopted the pseudonym to obscure the victim’s identity and complicate potential identification. Several U.S. media outlets compared the digital mobilization to the 2017 #MeToo movement, which similarly saw widespread digital sharing of assault and harassment accounts following revelations concerning Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

In response to the public outcry, Governor Hochul announced legislative efforts aimed at reforming state laws governing sexual assault cases involving victims in a state of inebriation.