Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Perla Nera revealed with carbon fiber body

This creation stands as the first commission to emerge from Bottega Alfa Romeo, the internal workshop dedicated to manufacturing unique models for the brand.

The Perla Nera project marks what happens when a client’s vision meets the passion and experience of the Bottega team, according to Bottegafuoriserie managing director Cristiano Fiorio.

Exhibition at the Museo Alfa Romeo Until October 18

The Perla Nera stands as the single vehicle of its kind within the limited run of 33 units produced by the Italian manufacturer. Motor16 reported that while the broader lineup draws inspiration from the 1967 classic, this specific creation discards traditional paint entirely. Stellantis media reports confirmed that the vehicle will remain on display at the Arese museum until October 18 before heading to its buyer. Diariomotor noted that the owner registered the Perla Nera name as intellectual property. This unique project represents the culmination of approximately three years of development work through continuous dialogue between the client and the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile.

Hand-Placed Carbon Fiber and Monochromatic Styling

Technicians laid every strand of carbon fiber by hand inside the mold to follow the natural contours of the bodywork. Motorpoint reported that a V-shaped pattern spans the front hood while a herringbone motif extends across the roofline. Stellantis media channels noted that the exterior eliminates nearly all badges, retaining only the primary Alfa Romeo emblems and completely black wheels. This construction method reduces vehicle weight by roughly 10 kilograms compared to painted editions, according to Alfa Romeo. The exterior aesthetic features three-spoke wheels and brake calipers finished in the same tone as the bodywork.

Twin-Turbo V6 Performance Architecture

Motor16 listed the engine output at 630 horsepower in its evaluation of the mechanical architecture. Power travels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to the rear wheels. The vehicle reaches 100 kilometers per hour in under three seconds and achieves a top speed close to 333 kilometers per hour. When the firm originally introduced the 33 Stradale lineup in August 2023, it also announced an electric variant producing about 750 horsepower, though no confirmed orders for that version have been made public to date.

Photo: Diariomotor

Custom Alcantara Interior and Owner Adaptations

The cabin utilizes Alcantara across nearly all surfaces alongside bespoke front seats molded to fit the owner’s exact physical measurements. Diariomotor reported that the interior incorporates Quadrifoglio and Autodelta symbols alongside a carbon fiber insert on the headrest bearing the Perla Nera inscription. Motor16 added that a matching set of custom luggage wrapped in Alcantara accompanies the car, marked with the 03/33 identification plate. Additional interior details include cannelloni-style patterns on the door panels and sills, with the owner’s initials engraved on the signature Alfa Romeo rotary selector, and the Perla Nera name appearing repeatedly throughout the passenger compartment, including inside the storage compartment behind the seats.

Photo: Media Stellantis