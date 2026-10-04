Russia says it struck Kyiv bridge and Black Sea vessels

Russia struck the Northern bridge over the Dnipro river in Kyiv on Sunday, targeting what the Russian Defence Ministry described as a critical transport route used for moving troops and military cargo. According to Reuters and US News coverage of the Russian military statements, the strikes extended beyond the capital to hit two dry cargo vessels carrying military equipment toward the port of Odesa in the northwestern Black Sea.

Strikes Target Maritime and Logistics Infrastructure

The weekend escalation followed an earlier wave of strikes overnight, during which the Russian Defence Ministry stated that forces hit another dry cargo vessel east of Odesa. Additional targets included a Nova Poshta logistics centre in Chornomorsk and a data centre located in Odesa.

On Sunday, the Russian military vowed to intensify its strikes across Ukraine. The pledge came in direct response to statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who told Reuters that Kyiv intended to step up targeted drone and missile attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Air Defence Forces Report Massive Drone Interceptions

The Russian Defence Ministry said that air defence forces intercepted and destroyed a total of 559 Ukrainian drones between 2000 Moscow time (1700 GMT) on Saturday and 0800 Moscow time (0500 GMT) on Sunday. These interceptions occurred across multiple Russian regions as well as above the Azov and Black seas.

Photo: reuters.com

Independent verification of the battlefield claims remains elusive. As noted by Reuters, news organisations and international monitors could not independently verify the claims made by either side regarding the strikes, vessel damages, or drone interception figures.

The Moscow Times reported that Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has designated the publication as an “undesirable” organization, criminalizing its editorial operations and placing its staff at risk of prosecution following an earlier “foreign agent” designation.