Argentina vs. Benin: Lionel Messi’s Farewell Match Details

Lionel Messi will make his final international appearance on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, leading Argentina against Benin at the Estadio Monumental de Núñez. The fixture marks the conclusion of a cycle that included six titles, including the 2022 World Cup and two Copa América trophies.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Squad Rotation Value: With Messi’s international chapter closing, fantasy managers and tactical analysts should pivot focus toward Argentina’s emerging attacking pool—such as Nico Paz and Gianluca Prestianni—who featured heavily in recent friendlies against Bolivia and Burkina Faso.

With Messi’s international chapter closing, fantasy managers and tactical analysts should pivot focus toward Argentina’s emerging attacking pool—such as Nico Paz and Gianluca Prestianni—who featured heavily in recent friendlies against Bolivia and Burkina Faso. Broadcasting & Engagement: Viewership projections anticipate engagement across TyC Sports and Telefe as fans tune in for the final chapter of the captain’s international legacy.

Viewership projections anticipate engagement across TyC Sports and Telefe as fans tune in for the final chapter of the captain’s international legacy. Fixture Management: Following the international break, Messi will return to club duties with Inter Miami ahead of their upcoming Major League Soccer schedule on October 10.

The Scaloneta Prepares for a Monumental Farewell

The fixture at the Estadio Monumental caps off an October FIFA window that began with dominant friendlies against Bolivia and Burkina Faso. Manager Lionel Scaloni used the earlier fixtures to test new tactical variations and blood young talent, bringing his total number of debutants to 73 during his tenure. While the broader sporting project looks ahead to the 2028 Copa América and the 2030 World Cup, all immediate focus in Buenos Aires belongs to the number 10.

Messi landed in Argentina on Friday alongside his family, following a week that included tracking CD Eldense, the Spanish lower-division club he recently acquired. After dining with the squad on Sunday and participating in Monday training sessions, the playmaker will step onto the pitch for one final dance in his national team colors. The match kicks off at 20:00 local time, broadcast live via TyC Sports and Telefe.

Fixture Detail Information Matchday Tuesday, October 6, 2026 Kickoff Time 20:00 (Local Time) Venue Estadio Monumental de Núñez Opponent Benin Live Broadcast TyC Sports, Telefe Streaming TyC Sports Play, Mi Telefe, Flow, DGO, Telecentro Play

Benin Arrives in Buenos Aires Following African Qualifying Momentum

While the night belongs entirely to the celebrations in Buenos Aires, Benin enters the fixture carrying competitive momentum. The Cheetahs secured a 2-1 victory over Mauritania to remain leaders of Group F in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers alongside Burkina Faso.

Photo: rosario3.com

Manager Gernot Rohr deployed the same 11 that had played in their previous 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso. This encounter presents a unique tactical test for the African side, who will try to maintain defensive shape against an emotionally charged Argentine attack playing in front of a packed stadium.

Fan Fest Celebrations and Nationwide Festivities

The farewell extends far beyond the pitch in Núñez. The AFA organized the “Gracias, Leo” Fan Fest at the Campo de Deportes de la Ciudad Universitaria of the UBA, running from 12:00 until 00:00, featuring musical acts like Kapanga and La T y La M, alongside interactive experiences hosted by Sergio “Goyco” Goycochea.

Photo: Infobae

Simultaneously, the Government of Santa Fe and the Municipality of Rosario announced comprehensive public celebrations in Messi’s hometown. Activities will take place at the Parque Héroes de Malvinas behind the Museo del Deporte Santafesino. The venue will open its interactive exhibits—featuring a replica of the World Cup and a Balón de Oro—and project the match live on a 24-meter long by 14-meter high outdoor screen for fans.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.