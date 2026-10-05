PBNU Unveils 2026-2031 Board with 210 Members and Disability Inclusion

The structural composition of the Pengurus Besar Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) for the 2026–2031 service period officially took effect following its establishment on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, as reported by NU Online Banten. The new lineup expands the central board to 210 executive administrators, reflecting a calculated shift toward broader generational representation and organizational inclusion.

PBNU Administration Increases Total Personnel Count

Led by Rais Aam KH Miftachul Akhyar and Ketum PBNU KH Abdul Hakim Mahfudz, the newly minted administration sees its total personnel count rise by 21 members compared to the preceding 2021–2026 term, which held 189 administrators. According to details shared during the official announcement at the PBNU building in Jakarta, the expansion accommodates representatives across multiple internal bodies and institutional networks, including IPNU, IPPNU, and Ansor.

PBNU ANNOUNCES BOARD MEMBERS FOR THE 2026-2031 TERM

As detailed by Kompas.id, the restructuring also integrates high-profile national figures into advisory and executive tiers. Notable appointments include Minister of Social Affairs Saifullah Yusuf (Gus Ipul) and Deputy Minister of State Secretary Juri Ardiantoro stepping into Wakil Ketua Umum (Vice Chairman) roles, while Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Nusron Wahid joins the A’wan council. Meanwhile, veteran statesmen such as Jusuf Kalla, Mahfud MD, and Shinta Nuriyah A Wahid take positions within the Mustasyar advisory board.

Promoting Academic and Organizational Veterans to the Syuriyah

Among the structural changes within the highest policy-making and steering body, KH Asrorun Niam Sholeh has assumed the role of Rais Syuriyah PBNU. Prof. Niam previously steered the proceedings of the 34th Muktamar in Lampung.

PBNU Appoints Two Representatives from the Disability Community to the 2026–2031 Board

The integration of academic and regional leaders extends further with figures such as KH Abdurrozaq Sholeh (Gus Rozaq), who transitions from serving as local committee chair for the Jombang Muktamar into a Katib position within the central board. Concurrently, figures like KH Imam Jazuli (Kiai Imjaz) step into the Rais Syuriyah ranks, emphasizing how traditional scholarship is adapting to digital platforms.

Pioneering Disability Inclusion at the Executive Level

A milestone within the 2026–2031 decree is the formal induction of two people from the disability group into the central executive body. Gufroni Sakaril has been appointed as a Chairman (Ketua) of PBNU, while Bahrul Fuad—widely known as Cak Fu, an academic and professional specializing in gender equality, disability, and social inclusion (GEDSI) who earned his doctorate in Sociology from the University of Indonesia in 2021—assumes the role of Deputy Secretary-General (Wakil Sekretaris Jenderal).

Photo: detikNews

The complete personnel document, formalized under PBNU Decree Number: 2/PB.01/A.II.01.01/99/09/2026, sets the governance framework for the jam’iyyah through September 30, 2031.

New Board Members Meet President Prabowo Subianto

The newly announced central board members met with President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta prior to the public announcement. Ainun Naim fills the position of General Treasurer (Bendahara Umum), while Gus Gudfan serves as Secretary-General (Sekretaris Jenderal). Within the advisory council, the Mustasyar body stands at 33 members, decreasing by one person compared to the preceding term in Lampung. Moving forward, the leadership intends to make Qanun Asasi a primary reference for all organizational activities to ensure operations remain oriented toward seeking divine blessing.

PBNU BOARD MEMBERS FOR 2026-2031 ANNOUNCED: GUDFAN ARIF AS SECRETARY GENERAL, AINUN NA'IM AS TREA…