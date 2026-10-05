Imran Khan supporters march on Islamabad after government talks fail

Supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan began a mass protest march from Pakistan’s northwest toward the capital, Islamabad, on Sunday, October 4, 2026, following the collapse of negotiations between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. More than 5,000 demonstrators set off in convoys, aiming to pressure authorities into releasing the country’s most popular political figure, who has remained in custody since August 2023. If not, we will just keep standing, said Sagheer Ahmed, 51, a transporter affected by the mounting blockades.

Security Barriers and Economic Disruptions in Islamabad

The Pakistani government has preemptively fortified the capital, deploying shipping containers to obstruct major access routes, interchanges, and toll plazas. These security measures, which have been in place for weeks, have triggered significant logistical bottlenecks at Pakistan’s primary trade gateway in Karachi. According to Reuters, the requisitioning of more than 2,000 vehicles for these blockades has left cargo stranded and caused daily demurrage costs to exceed $100 per container for transport operators. Drivers report that traveling toward Punjab and the capital region has become nearly impossible, with many operators halting journeys entirely to avoid having their vehicles seized by police. Right now, going toward Punjab is like committing suicide, said driver Javid ur Rehman, 35. The daily demurrage charges on a single container can reach 30,000 Pakistani rupees ($1=276.8500 Pakistani rupees).

Government and PTI Fail to Reach Agreement

The march was originally slated for September 27 but was delayed to facilitate two rounds of weekend talks between the PTI leadership and the government. The government confirmed the failure of these discussions, accusing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi of sabotaging the process. The government maintains that it will not permit the PTI to “create a disturbance” and has invoked an Islamabad High Court order from September 14, which prohibits political parties from occupying public highways and infrastructure. Conversely, PTI organizers are demanding not only Khan’s release but also his transfer to a hospital, as well as permission for his family to visit him, AP News noted. Officials argue Khan is in good health and receives regular family visits, maintaining that such meetings cannot be used for political purposes.

Imran Khan’s PTI Launches "Long March" to Islamabad After Government Talks Collapse

Rising Political Volatility Amid Security Concerns

The current standoff arrives at a precarious moment for Pakistan, which is simultaneously grappling with a sharp increase in militant violence. Data from the Centre for Research and Security Studies indicates an 83 percent rise in violence-linked fatalities during the third quarter of 2026, with the province of Balochistan emerging as a primary site of conflict; fatalities there more than tripled, accounting for nearly 88 per cent of the national increase. The Pakistani military’s 277th Corps Commanders’ Conference has issued a stern warning that any attempt to incite a “May 9-like situation” will be met with “decisive force and rule of law.” While some analysts suggest the march poses a serious political challenge, it is not currently viewed as an existential threat to the administration.

The Path Toward the Capital

The protesters are moving through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with plans to reach Khairabad—located 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Islamabad—by Thursday. At that point, the PTI leadership intends to announce the “next phase” of their demonstration. Meanwhile, the government continues to signal a hardline stance, with authorities warning that they will pursue both workers and politicians individually if they violate the high court’s directives against occupying public space. As the convoys progress, the disruption to commercial transit remains a mounting concern for the regional economy, with trade associations openly criticizing the use of seized cargo vehicles as a containment strategy.

Photo: AP News