Transplanted Hearts Adopt the Biological Age of Their New Bodies

Transplanted hearts take on the biological age of their new human or animal hosts, according to a Harvard Medical School preprint posted on bioRxiv that challenges long-held medical assumptions about intrinsic organ aging. Led by Jesse Poganik, the study indicates that older donor hearts undergo molecular rejuvenation in younger bodies, while younger organs experience accelerated aging inside older recipients.

Transplanted Hearts Match Biological Age of Host Body

Epigenetic Clocks: Scientists measure biological age using DNA methylation—chemical tags on DNA that change predictably over time.

Scientists measure biological age using DNA methylation—chemical tags on DNA that change predictably over time. Cellular Adaptation: Transplanted hearts do not retain their original biological age; they shift to match the physiological ecosystem of the host body.

Transplanted hearts do not retain their original biological age; they shift to match the physiological ecosystem of the host body. Organ Allocation: These findings could prompt transplant surgeons to reconsider older donor hearts currently passed over for younger recipients.

Biological Rejuvenation in Heterotopic Mouse Models

To investigate whether an organ’s aging process is entirely fixed, Jesse Poganik and colleagues at Harvard Medical School utilized a heart transplant model in mice. By connecting a donor heart to blood vessels in the recipient’s neck while leaving the native heart intact, the team tracked the bidirectional biological interplay between organs and hosts across different age cohorts.

Four to six months post-transplantation, tissue analyses revealed that DNA methylation patterns in the grafted organs had shifted. Older hearts placed into younger mice displayed clear molecular signs of rejuvenation. Conversely, younger hearts placed into older mice exhibited accelerated biological aging markers.

Photo: scientificamerican.com

Investigating the underlying mechanism of action, researchers observed that genes tied to mitochondrial function—the powerhouses of the cell responsible for generating chemical energy—showed increased activity in old hearts placed inside young mice. In young hearts housed within older mice, those same mitochondrial genes decreased in activity.

Transplant Cohort Host Environment Observed Biological Age Shift Mitochondrial Gene Activity Older Heart Young Mouse De-aged / Rejuvenated Increased Younger Heart Older Mouse Accelerated Aging Decreased

Retrospective Evidence from Human Transplant Recipients

To bridge the translational gap between murine models and human clinical medicine, the Harvard team examined archived heart tissue samples from 11 human transplant recipients. These patients experienced substantial donor-recipient age disparities, ranging from recipients 24 years younger than their donor to 50 years older.

DNA methylation analysis of the human biopsies corroborated the animal findings. The biological ages of the transplanted human hearts tracked more closely with the recipients’ chronological ages than with the ages of the original donors. Analysis of broader clinical databases revealed that specific functional measures of heart health, such as exercise capacity and VO2 max—the maximum rate of oxygen consumption during physical exertion—correlated more directly with recipient age.

Old Hearts Get Younger When Transplanted Into Younger Bodies

However, Michael Sagner, a clinical adviser in longevity and preventive medicine at King’s College London, noted structural limitations in experimental aging clocks. As Sagner explained, existing models remain experimental and do not yet fully capture true biological aging. João Pedro de Magalhães of the University of Birmingham suggested that circulating immune cells in the recipient’s blood likely drive these shifting markers of aging within the newly grafted organ.

Research Supports Using Older Donor Hearts Safely

Demand for cardiac transplantation continues to outstrip the supply of available organs, with clinical guidelines traditionally favoring donor hearts under the age of 45. By proving that cellular damage accumulated in donor hearts adapts to a new physiological ecosystem, this research lays a scientific foundation for utilizing older organs safely.

Photo: MIT Technology Review

Jesse Poganik emphasizes that while certain molecular aspects of biological age are malleable, reversing all structural and DNA-level degradation remains an enormous challenge. Organ preservation machines are already transforming donor logistics, and future clinical protocols may systematically reevaluate older donor hearts for younger patients pending rigorous, peer-reviewed validation.

References

Epigenetic aging and rejuvenation in transplanted hearts. bioRxiv (Preprint).

Scientific American. Donor hearts may take on the age of their new bodies.

MIT Technology Review. Young organs may not be a fountain of youth for recipients.

ThePrint. Study finds a young body can make a transplant heart young again.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding any questions about medical conditions or transplantation procedures.