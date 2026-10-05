Ireland and Israel draw 1-1 after players skip handshake

The Republic of Ireland and Israel played out a tense 1-1 draw in their UEFA Nations League fixture in Backa Topola, Serbia, hosted behind closed doors, where Irish players wore black armbands and avoided pre-match handshakes over the ongoing war in Gaza.

Handshakes Refused and Armbands Worn in Serbia

As reported by aljazeera.com, Ireland players once donned black armbands once again to honor Palestinians who lost their lives in Gaza, lowering their heads during the Israeli national anthem prior to the two sides’ second UEFA Nations League football encounter. The League 3 Group B encounter ended in a 1-1 draw. Despite being played behind closed doors and on neutral ground, the fixture mirrored the contentious nature of their previous meeting.

Serving as stand-in skipper for Dara O’Shea—who was given leave to be present with his spouse for their child’s delivery—Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher deliberately omitted shaking hands with Israeli leader Dor Peretz. Kelleher completed the usual pre-match formality with the referee and one of his assistants, but bypassed Peretz entirely. This action directly repeated O’Shea’s decision to avoid shaking Israel captain Manor Solomon’s hand before the first match in Debrecen, Hungary, which Ireland won 3-0.

According to The Guardian, the Israeli squad likewise sported black armbands to commemorate individuals killed during the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led strikes against Israel. On the pitch, Troy Parrott opened the scoring for Ireland with a 39th-minute penalty after a foul by Peretz on Jimmy Dunne. However, just two minutes after the restart, Peretz leveled the score for Israel with a poked finish from close range following a deflection off Liam Scales.

Statistic / Metric Republic of Ireland Israel Matchday 2 Result 1 1 Previous Meeting Result 3 0 Goals Scored (This Match) Troy Parrott (39′ pen) Dor Peretz (47′) Acting Captain Caoimhin Kelleher Dor Peretz

Tunnel Confrontations and Allegations of Intimidatory Tactics

The match atmosphere boiled over at halftime, leading to heated exchanges as the teams made their way down the tunnel. According to BBC reporting, Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson stated that he felt Israel were “trying to intimidate” his team across both fixtures. During the interval, a member of the Irish backroom staff—specifically head of athletic performance Damien Doyle, as reported by the Irish Times—alleged that he had been spat at by an Israel player. Television coverage captured an audio voice stating “he spat on me” in the tunnel.

Photo: BBC

When questioned about the incident by Off The Ball, Hallgrimsson remarked, “I don’t want to get involved in that, but it’s been like this these two games. It’s tense, it’s a lot of emotions… [It] was an accusation of spitting on someone but I didn’t see it. No, we don’t want to talk about this. This will be reviewed, probably like everything else that’s happened between the two teams.” Israel head coach Ran Ben-Shimon responded that he was inside his dressing room at halftime and “didn’t see anything.”

The tension extended beyond the stadium environment. ESPN reported that a pre-match news conference on Saturday was abruptly cut short after an Israeli journalist alleged that Irish players had made racist comments—calling Israeli players “monkeys”—during the previous week’s game. Football Association of Ireland communications manager Kieran Crowley immediately rebuked the claim, stating, “That’s completely untrue,” before ending the media session.

Ireland–Israel nations League clash overshadowed by political tensions • FRANCE 24 English

FAI Plays Matches to Avoid UEFA Sanctions

The backdrop to these fixtures involved intense domestic pressure on the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) to boycott the matches entirely. Protesters gathered outside the team hotel in Dublin prior to the team’s departure, while trade unions and more than 160 Irish sportspeople urged a reconsideration of the fixture fulfillment. The FAI ultimately proceeded with the games to avoid potential sporting sanctions from UEFA, particularly with Ireland set to cohost the 2028 European Championship alongside England, Wales, and Scotland.

Reflecting on the turbulent double-header, Hallgrímsson called on European football’s governing body to prevent similar pairings in future draws. Speaking to The Guardian, the Irish manager stated that the two matches “has been tough on us all” and emphasized that “Uefa needs to step in and do something.” Whether European football authorities will alter seeding parameters or separate specific national teams in future tournament draws remains unaddressed by official UEFA statements.