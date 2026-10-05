Shavon Gayden Charged With Murder in Stabbing of 7-Year-Old Girl in Chicago

Shavon Gayden, 48, has been charged with first-degree murder following the fatal stabbing of 7-year-old Eddimar Paola Hernandez in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood on the city’s South Side, abc7chicago.com reported.

First-Degree Murder Charge Filed After Broad-Daylight Attack

The attack occurred in broad daylight near 86th and South Cottage Grove. Surveillance video showed the 7-year-old girl walking before the suspect stabbed her multiple times in the back, according to Chicago police.

Bystanders intervened at the scene to detain the suspect until police arrived. Hernandez died at a hospital, CPD said. Chicago police announced Sunday evening that Gayden had been charged with first-degree murder. She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Community Vigil and Official Responses

Family and community members gathered Sunday near 86th and South Cottage Grove for a vigil honoring Hernandez. City and local leaders released statements addressing the homicide.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a statement Sunday expressing condolences to the family and the Chatham community. “I am heartbroken by the killing of a 7-year-old Chicago girl who was simply walking down the street with her family,” Johnson said. “The City will continue to work closely with the Chicago Police Department as this investigation moves forward, and we will do everything we can to support this family and community during this unimaginable time.”

Ald. Michelle Harris of the 8th Ward released a statement Saturday thanking the bystanders who intervened and detained the suspect. “I also want to recognize and thank the bystanders who quickly intervened—helping to detain the suspect and get assistance on the way,” Harris said. “Their quick actions may have prevented further harm.”

Officials have not announced a motive for the attack. Harris urged anyone with additional information or concerns regarding the incident to contact the Chicago Police Department at 773-874-3300.