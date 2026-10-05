FIA launches full investigation into F1 software bug at Sepang

Formula One governing body launches full investigation into Sepang start abort

A comprehensive inquiry has been pledged by Formula One’s governing body regarding a software bug that triggered widespread disruption and resulted in the abandonment of the Bahrain Grand Prix start in Malaysia on Sunday. Drivers were left feeling like they were in battery-powered cars made of Lego.

Grid chaos strikes Hamilton and Verstappen on formation lap

Several competitors experienced the glitch during a formation lap, including Red Bull’s four-time champion and eventual race winner Max Verstappen alongside Ferrari’s seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. The incident unfolded after torrential rain and a lengthy delay at Malaysia’s steamy Sepang circuit.

Verstappen compared the experience to a Lego race held at Silverstone before the British Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Hamilton had to stop his car on track and re-start it in what he described as a career first.

New era of power units tests driver patience

The episode marked the latest difficulty in the first season of a new era for cars and engines. Drivers have remained unhappy since the opening race regarding the power units’ increased electrical component and the need for energy management.

Unprecedented combination of wet-weather variables triggers power loss

An unintended reduction in power across multiple vehicles was attributed by the FIA to an unprecedented combination of low-grip conditions, low engine speed, the Sepang circuit’s sector configuration, and wet-weather energy management settings.

During the race delay caused by the heavy rain, the FIA technical department removed the energy limit constraint in the affected sectors. They distributed an updated software release to all competitors, enabling teams to make necessary power unit adjustments before the race got underway. Neither the FIA nor the teams had detected the issue during testing or during the laps to the grid.

FIA points to missing wet-weather testing as review begins

FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis told reporters that a lack of pre-season testing in wet conditions had played a part in the chaos. Some cars went very slowly and almost came to a standstill, creating a concertina effect between vehicles. Tombazis noted that the bug prevented power from being redeployed and for the cars to start again.

Sepang served as the first race weekend of the season with wet conditions, though the track subsequently dried during the race. The FIA, alongside the teams and power unit manufacturers, will now undertake a full review of the issue.