Verity Dominates Weekend Box Office While Tom Cruise’s Digger Stumbles

Amazon MGM Studios’ R-rated psychological thriller Verity dominated the weekend box office through October 4, 2026, pulling in $62.5 million globally, including $32.7 million domestically. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Pictures’ high-budget auteur feature Digger, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu and starring Tom Cruise, stumbled with an opening of less than $20 million worldwide and $8 million in North America.

Verity Outperforms Expectations While Digger Hits 19 Year Low

Verity scored a $32.7 million domestic debut from 3,510 theaters, outperforming studio expectations despite weak reviews and a C+ CinemaScore.

Digger debuted to an estimated $8 million domestically on a production budget exceeding $160 million, marking Tom Cruise’s lowest opening in 19 years.

Both films landed an identical C+ CinemaScore from audiences, yet experienced drastically different commercial trajectories and audience demographics.

Amazon MGM’s Calculated Gamble on Colleen Hoover Pays Off

The strategic decision by Amazon MGM Studios to schedule Verity directly against a high-profile Tom Cruise vehicle proved successful. Directed by Michael Showalter and starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett, the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel brought in $30 million internationally alongside its domestic haul. FranchiseRE analyst David A. Gross noted that the figures sit well above average for the psychological thriller genre, pointing out that initial audience reservations did not stop ticket buyers from showing up in large numbers.

DIGGER OPENING WEEKEND, Biggest Flop Of The Year?| Fall 2026 Box Office

Audience data revealed a 78% female turnout for the film, with viewers between 25 and 34 making up the largest age group. Screen Engine/PostTrak exits recorded a 50% definite recommend. Premium Large Formats accounted for 28% of the weekend gross without IMAX screens, and high-performing locations spanned the South, Midwest, and East, with AMC Burbank generating more than $55,000 through Saturday. Amazon supported the release via a multi-platform marketing push across Prime Video broadcasts, Audible app placements, Alexa features, and homepage takeovers on Amazon.com.

Tom Cruise and Alejandro G. Iñárritu Face a Steep Climb With Digger

On the opposite side of the box office ledger, Warner Bros. faced a challenging weekend with Digger. Starring Tom Cruise as an oil tycoon whose company triggers an ecological catastrophe, the R-rated black comedy generated just $8 million in North America and $12 million across 73 international markets for a $20 million global start. Production costs reportedly escalated between $160 million and $180 million following extended filming, leaving industry estimates pointing to a break-even threshold between $300 million and $350 million worldwide.

2026 Box Office – Tom Cruise Digger FLOP, Avengers Endgame Encore Highest Grossing Movie All Time

The opening stands as Tom Cruise’s lowest since 2007’s Lions for Lambs, which brought in $6.7 million domestically on a $35 million budget. Tracking anticipated difficulties for the heavy dialogue-driven political absurdist satire, which skewed heavily male at 73% and drew a younger demographic, with 60% of ticket buyers falling between 18 and 34. The film relied heavily on coasts, which accounted for 48% of its cash, led by AMC Lincoln Square with $76,600 through Saturday.

Comparative Performance of Leading Weekend Releases

Film Studio Weekend Gross (Domestic) Global Total / Status Verity Amazon MGM Studios $32.7 million $62.5 million global debut Resident Evil Sony Pictures $12.5 million (3rd weekend) $215 million global Heart of the Beast Paramount Pictures $11 million (2nd weekend) $98.6 million global Primetime A24 $8 million (2nd weekend) Not specified Digger Warner Bros. Pictures $8 million $20 million global debut

Broader Studio Context Across the Fall Slate

The performance of Digger continues a difficult box office year for Warner Bros., whose domestic box office revenue for 2026 sits at approximately $445.7 million through October 4, compared to over $1.8 billion at the same point in 2025. Meanwhile, holdovers continued drawing audiences across the marketplace. Sony’s Resident Evil pulled in $12.5 million in its third weekend to reach $124.8 million domestically, while Paramount’s Brad Pitt survival thriller Heart of the Beast added $11 million in its sophomore frame to approach the $100 million global milestone.

Photo: deadline.com

Further down the chart, A24’s Primetime secured $8 million in its second weekend, Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s Forgotten Island brought in $7.2 million, and Disney-Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame — Encore added $4.4 million. Sony’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossed $2.5 billion globally after adding $5.6 million in its tenth weekend, cementing Peter Parker as the highest-grossing movie character of all-time with over $17.5 billion in box office.

As final box office figures for Digger and Verity are compiled on Monday, industry observers await updated domestic tallies to confirm whether Warner Bros.’ high-end estimates hold or slip closer to rival projections.

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