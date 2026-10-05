Audi and 1 Hotels Host Exclusive Michelin-Starred Dining for F1 Austin Weekend

Audi and 1 Hotels are launching an exclusive three-night dining series titled “Driven by the Journey, An Evening with SingleThread” at the new 1 Hotel Austin from October 22–24, 2026. This collaboration, coinciding with the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, expands the automotive and hospitality partnership into Texas.

Expanding the Automotive-Hospitality Partnership to Austin

The upcoming event marks a milestone for the relationship between Audi and 1 Hotels, which began in 2021. The partnership is designed to emphasize a shared commitment to sustainable futures, with Audi serving as the official automotive partner for all U.S. 1 Hotels properties. The expansion into the 1 Hotel Austin—located within the 74-story Waterline tower—integrates the automaker’s electric house-car fleet and curated local excursion programs into the guest experience beyond the race weekend.

Nicholas Demasi, Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage at Starwood Hotels, stated, “To welcome SingleThread to 1 Hotel Austin during Formula 1 weekend gives us an opportunity to create something truly distinctive for our guests while celebrating the energy of Austin and this extraordinary moment for the city.”

Integrating Three-Michelin-Starred Culinary Craft

The centerpiece of the partnership is a five-course menu curated by Sonoma County’s SingleThread, a three-Michelin-starred destination founded by Chef Kyle and Katina Connaughton. The dinner series is positioned as a showcase of “precision, craft and progress,” mirroring the engineering ethos often touted by the automotive brand. This is not the first time Audi has aligned its brand with high-end culinary institutions; in 2022, the company held a similar three-night dinner series in Los Angeles featuring the Copenhagen-based restaurant Noma.

“We share an aligned mission with Audi, and now the newly opened 1 Hotel Austin, of building towards a more sustainable future inspired by continuous improvement as a way of life,” said Owner-Chef Kyle Connaughton. SingleThread Owner-Chef Kyle Connaughton

The Logistics of the Austin Experience

Reservations for the event are currently open. The Austin property’s role in this event serves as a launchpad for its broader service model, which includes house-car services and localized test drive excursions.

Event Quick Facts

Dates: October 22–24, 2026

October 22–24, 2026 Location: 1 Hotel Austin, Texas

1 Hotel Austin, Texas Culinary Partner: SingleThread (Sonoma County)

SingleThread (Sonoma County) Automotive Partner: Audi of America

Audi of America Key Context: Aligns with the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

1 Hotels Focuses on Sustainable Design

The collaboration relies on a narrative of “mission-driven luxury.” 1 Hotels positions itself as a brand inspired by nature, focusing on sustainable design and architecture.