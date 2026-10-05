China Targets 2030 for Solid-State Battery Deployment

China’s industry ministry and six other agencies have established 2030 as the official target for the first large-scale deployment of all-solid-state batteries. Announced on September 28, the multi-agency plan covers the 2026 to 2030 window, according to CnEVPost, pushing for lithium cells capable of lasting 15,000 charge cycles despite acknowledged domestic innovation gaps.

CATL Rates Solid-State Technology Four Out of Nine

CATL Chairman Robin Zeng threw cold water on rapid adoption timelines by rating all-solid-state battery technology a four out of nine in June. On this scale, a rating of nine means the technology is ready for vehicle production. Zeng characterized the probability of fitting solid-state batteries to a million cars before 2030 as very small, setting CATL’s own sights on limited production by 2027.

LG Energy Solution shares a similarly measured outlook. The company’s North America president noted that large cells remain the primary bottleneck for manufacturers, predicting the technology will reach smaller devices like smartphones a full decade before electric vehicles.

China targets solid-state batteries by 2030

ProLogium Builds in Dunkirk Under Chinese Standards

Europe sits ahead of those conservative timelines on paper, though largely relying on technology developed elsewhere. ProLogium already produces 6,000 packs a year in Taiwan—equating to half a gigawatt hour—measured at 381 Wh/kg on TUV Rheinland’s scale, which sits roughly 30 percent above the cells in most electric cars today.

The company is scaling that exact technology in France. Ground broke in February beside the Gravelines nuclear station for ProLogium’s Dunkirk plant, marking the largest new European cell project since Northvolt went bankrupt after raising $15 billion. The facility is staged at 0.8 GWh in 2028 and aims for 12 GWh by 2032, backed by subsidies agreed upon in 2023 and permits secured the following year.

The company’s cells are certified against GB/T 43568-2026, the all-solid-state specification introduced by Beijing in July, and were separately tested by UL Solutions. Meanwhile, Volkswagen’s PowerCo and Mercedes are pursuing separate solid-state paths with Factorial.

Project / Maker Location Key Milestone & Timeline Chinese State Plan China Initial large-scale use targeted by 2030 (2026–2030 plan) CATL China Limited production planned for 2027; rated 4/9 readiness ProLogium Dunkirk, France 0.8 GWh stage in 2028; 12 GWh target by 2032

The Growing Divide in Global Battery Markets

None of the European manufacturing efforts approach Chinese volume, and the gap between regions is not narrowing. Chinese and South Korean makers currently supply 90 percent of Europe’s batteries. Under the previous five-year plan, China captured 70 percent of global electric car production.

The state ministry’s new document specifically avoids promising mass production, utilizing the phrase initial large-scale use as a deliberate target rather than a guaranteed milestone.