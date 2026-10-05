National Geographic launches Africa: Earth’s Wild Home series

National Geographic Debuts Seven-Continent Wildlife Franchise With Four-Year Africa Series

National Geographic has launched a new seven-part documentary series titled Africa: Earth’s Wild Home, capturing the continent’s diverse ecosystems across nearly 30 countries over a four-year filming period. arstechnica.com reported that the production serves as the opening installment for a planned franchise documenting the wildlife and environmental landscapes of all seven continents in turn.

Each episode of the series centers on a distinct ecosystem, moving from jungles and deserts to plains, mountains, and islands. The episodes highlight specific behaviors, such as chimpanzees fishing for algae in a rare display of primate tool use. The footage also captures a wild African black panther prowling for prey, an orphaned baby pangolin learning to climb, and local humans rescuing a green turtle struggling to return to the water after laying eggs on a remote island.

The Future of Africa (Full Episode) | Africa Earth’s Wild Home | National Geographic

Crews Film Across 30 African Nations

The four-year filming schedule required crews to operate across roughly 30 different African nations to document the varying habitats. The structure of each episode dedicates its final segments to the scientists, photographers, and National Geographic explorers whose fieldwork sustained the project. The concluding seventh episode shifts its focus directly to the local conservation leaders and researchers working on the ground to preserve the continent’s biodiversity.

Producers selected Wunmi Mosaku to narrate the series. Mosaku’s previous screen credits include performances in Sinners, Loki, and Lovecraft Country. arstechnica.com reported comments from the narrator regarding her connection to the project. “I was incredibly honored that they even know my name at Nat Geo,” Mosaku stated. “It was wonderful to be asked to narrate the series, it means so much to me.”

Personal Connection and Regional Diversity

Mosaku expanded on her motivations for joining the production, citing her upbringing and heritage. “As someone who was born in Nigeria and raised in England, I’ll take any opportunity I can to reconnect and celebrate this incredible continent where life is so diverse and so extreme and beautiful and relentless and peaceful. I wanted to be a part of that because it’s a part of me,” Mosaku said, as reported by arstechnica.com.

The documentary serves as the pilot project for National Geographic’s broader global initiative. Following the conclusion of this African-focused series, subsequent productions will target the remaining six continents to record their respective environments.

Inside Africa Earth's Wild Home | Africa Earth's Wild Home | National Geographic