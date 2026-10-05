Curry Barker film Obsession sparks Q3 box office misreads

Curry Barker’s indie film Obsession grossed more than $500 million worldwide from a reported $750,000 production budget, sparking an industry-wide rush among Hollywood studios and buyers to find the next breakout horror hit. However, box office results from the third quarter show that measuring every new release against that singular anomaly risks drawing the wrong financial conclusions.

The Q3 Horror Box Office Reality Check

The “Obsession” Effect: TIFF buyers and major agencies like Gersh spent September hunting for the next low-budget phenomenon, despite Obsession remaining a rare outlier.

Why Hollywood’s Limerence With Obsession Misreads the Market

There is a useful word for that kind of all-consuming romantic fixation: limerence.

An original low-budget indie became a global hit. Who wouldn’t want another?

Plus, thrillers like The End of Oak Street and Hope broadened the genre conversation.

Photo: yahoo.com

Box Office Trajectories: Resident Evil Versus Obsession

By September, “the next Obsession” was already an industry shopping brief; Gersh agent Julien Levesque told TheWrap that TIFF buyers were hunting for exactly that. But Q3’s biggest horror newcomer, Resident Evil, took a very different route to becoming a hit. For Sony, Zach Cregger’s third horror feature opened to $60.2 million domestically.

Cregger’s film was comfortably ahead at that stage judging by ticket sales alone. But the two titles’ trajectories diverged rapidly. First, it’s a familiar horror property that’s done massive numbers before. Second, it’s part of Cregger’s own developing reputation after Barbarian and the Oscar-winning Weapons.

Film Title Distributor / Studio Reported Budget Opening Weekend / Early Gross Box Office Trajectory Obsession Focus Features $750,000 $17.2M domestic debut Grew 39% in weekend two, grossed over $500M worldwide Resident Evil Sony Pictures $75 million $60.2M domestic debut Collected $110.6M in 13 days before dropping 62% in weekend two

The Expanding Landscape for Emerging Creators

Scary movies, by nature, demand room for experimentation that can draw out all kinds of different audiences.