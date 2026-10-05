Irish Teachers Start Work-to-Rule: Unions and Government Clash over Pay

Primary and secondary schools across the country are facing mounting disruptions as teachers begin industrial action in the form of a work-to-rule, stemming from an impasse over a new public sector pay deal. The job action, which commenced today, directly impacts school operations by restricting hours, halting voluntary supervision, and shutting down out-of-hours communications between educators and parents.

The Work-to-Rule Breakdown Across Primary and Secondary Schools

The industrial action brings immediate logistical headaches for families managing early drop-offs and late collections. Members of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) and the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) have officially withdrawn cooperation from Croke Park hours. For primary schools, this means the withdrawal of pre- and post-school supervision, restricting pupils strictly to official school hours. INTO members are also sitting out staff meetings and formal parent-teacher conferences held outside the standard instructional day. Meanwhile, ASTI members in secondary schools are enforcing a strict boundary against electronic communication—including phone calls and emails—outside normal operating hours, alongside non-cooperation with out-of-hours meetings.

This educational disruption is part of a much broader labor dispute. INTO members voted overwhelmingly in favor of industrial action, returning a 99.5 percent mandate in a ballot with a 57.5 percent turnout. INTO General Secretary John Boyle described the vote as an emphatic mandate from teachers who are struggling to make ends meet amid severe cost-of-living pressures affecting food, energy, housing, and transport. More than 100,000 public sector workers initiated work-to-rule measures last week, paving the way for a planned nationwide strike scheduled for October 14. Members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) are slated to join the work-to-rule action starting Monday, October 12.

Photo: irishtimes.com

Government Stance and the Impasse Over Pay Preconditions

The root of the friction lies in the expiration of the previous public sector pay agreement on June 30. Public sector unions argue that the Government has failed to provide meaningful commitments on pay, insisting that cost-of-living concerns must be tackled right at the negotiating table. On the other side, the State maintains a firm line against negotiating under duress. Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers has criticized the industrial action as unfair to the public and counterproductive, emphasizing that the administration remains willing to engage with unions directly or through the Workplace Relations Commission, but refuses to submit to predetermined outcomes or preconditions.

As unions weigh potential escalations past mid-October and prepare for upcoming strikes that threaten to shutter primary and secondary campuses completely, the friction shows little sign of easing. The industrial unrest also extends beyond education, touching health services and local authorities as multiple public sector groups mobilize.

“Thousands of teachers and their families are unable to cope with the cost of food, travel, energy, fuel, mortgages and rent.”