Nacon Revolution 5 Unlimited: PS5 & PC Controller with Built-in Screen & TMR Sticks

Nacon is releasing the Revolution 5 Unlimited, a high-end asymmetric controller built for the PlayStation 5 and PC at a price of 199.99 euros, as leclaireur.fnac.com reported. The device brings an onboard command screen to a Sony-licensed gamepad for the first time.

Nacon Sets Controller Price at 199.99 Euros

The controller carries a retail price of 199.99 euros, matching the cost of the Revolution X Unlimited model designed for Xbox systems, according to leclaireur.fnac.com. Preorders opened on the official Nacon website at the recommended retail price of 199.99 euros, 229,99 dollars or 179,99 livres sterling, though the company has not yet provided an exact launch date. Built upon years of research and constant exchanges with the esports community and demanding competitive players, the brand is building on the success of its Revolution lineup, which has catered to competitive and professional players since 2016.

Onboard Screen Eliminates External Apps for Adjustments

The main feature of the new gamepad is its built-in control screen. This display allows users to adjust audio mixing, joystick sensitivity, shortcut key assignment and system settings on the fly. An accompanying mobile app on iOS and Android handles advanced RGB lighting and profile setups.

REVOLUTION 5 UNLIMITED | ANNOUNCEMENT TRAILER

Tunneling Magnetoresistance Replaces Hall Effect in New Sticks

For internal mechanics, the hardware adopts Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) magnetic stick technology instead of the Hall effect used in the Revolution X Unlimited. Pause Hardware explained that TMR offers higher reliability, better precision, and lower electrical power consumption. The device includes a Shooter Pro Mode designed to completely remove joystick dead zones for fast-paced titles. Actualités Jeux Vidéo detailed that the action buttons use microswitches, while physical Trigger Blockers convert the analog pull into an instant short click.

Charging Station and Three Connectivity Modes Included

The hardware supports a triple connection setup across the PlayStation 5, PCs, and Android Smart TVs. Leclaireur.fnac.com stated that wired connections on a PC reach a one-thousand-hertz polling rate with a one-millisecond latency, while wireless dongle connections run at five hundred hertz. For the first time on a Nacon PlayStation model, a charging dock comes inside the retail box alongside an accessories case, three pairs of joystick heads, two directional pads, and weights ranging from 10 to 16 grams.

Photo: Le Soleil

PlayStation 5 Feature Limitations Contrast with PC Support

Certain software integrations remain absent when connected to Sony’s console. Leclaireur.fnac.com observed that the gamepad lacks adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and the ability to turn the console on remotely.

Yannick Allaert Outlines the Goal Behind the Design

Yannick Allaert, director of the accessories division at Nacon, described the design philosophy behind the device. Le Soleil quoted Allaert stating that combining an onboard control screen and TMR technology on an asymmetric PlayStation-licensed gamepad gives competitive players a cutting-edge peripheral built from years of esports expertise.

New Games Launch as PlayStation Introduces AI Upscaling

Alongside these hardware developments, other titles and updates were detailed across gaming platforms. MXGP 26, developed by Artefacts Studio and Nacon for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series, became available this week alongside The Merlies on PC, Switch, and Mac from Darjeeling, Blue Ramen Studio, ARTE France, and Gcores Publishing. PlayStation also announced the introduction of Quick Spectral Super Resolution (QSSR), a new AI-driven upscaling performance tier created through a collaboration with AMD focused on applying AI to graphical rendering for the PlayStation 5. The initial titles designated to utilize the QSSR library are Marvel’s Wolverine from Insomniac Games and Ghost of Yotei from Sony and Sucker Punch, both developed as action-adventure games for the PS5. Sony announced the PlayStation Plus monthly lineup for October 2026 for Essential, Extra, and Premium subscribers, featuring F1 25, Hunt: Showdown 1896, and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 available to members starting Tuesday, October 6. Elta: Defy All Gods, an action platformer by Afterburner Studios and Focus Entertainment Publishing for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series, is scheduled for release on February 2, 2027, with a playable demo currently available.

Buyers await final confirmation on the exact delivery date as preorders continue across retail channels.