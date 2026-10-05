Chiefs and 49ers Move to 4-0 in Week 4 NFL Thrillers

In Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers both advanced to 4-0 records after hard-fought victories in the late Sunday slate broadcast live on DAZN. While the Chiefs edged the Las Vegas Raiders 30-27 behind a rapid-fire scoring burst from Kenneth Walker III, the 49ers defeated the Denver Broncos 24-14.

Chiefs Hold Off Raiders as Walker Strikes Twice in Seconds

The marquee matchup of the late slate delivered a dramatic finish between Kansas City and Las Vegas, dazn.com reported. Kenneth Walker III made a decisive impact for the Chiefs by scoring two touchdowns in a span of just 19 seconds. Las Vegas mounted a late charge to threaten the lead, but Kansas City’s defense ultimately stood firm. The 30-27 victory keeps the Chiefs undefeated at 4-0, handing the Raiders their first loss of the 2026 campaign.

San Francisco and Minnesota Secure Hard-Fought Wins

The San Francisco 49ers relied on a late explosive play to distance themselves from the Denver Broncos, dazn.com reported. A 56-yard reception by George Kittle in the waning moments of the contest broke open a tight game, sealing a 24-14 win that also moves San Francisco to 4-0. Elsewhere in the late window, the Minnesota Vikings edged the Miami Dolphins 15-10, and the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 30-23.

Winning Team Losing Team Score Kansas City Chiefs Las Vegas Raiders 30-27 San Francisco 49ers Denver Broncos 24-14 Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers 30-23 Minnesota Vikings Miami Dolphins 15-10

Fans looking to follow the remainder of the 2026 campaign can access every matchup through the NFL Game Pass on DAZN. The subscription service includes dedicated features such as NFL RedZone, NFL Network, Game in 40, Sunday in 60, and Multiview. DAZN carries separate coverage for NCAA college sports, while flag football remains available on the platform at no cost.