Portugal and Netherlands win UEFA Nations League group stage matches

Portugal’s national football team secured a 2–1 victory over Norway in Porto, maintaining a strong campaign even in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Under the guidance of their new manager, the squad has advanced through the group stage, keeping them comfortably ahead in the standings as the tournament progresses toward its decisive rounds.

The match at Porto saw Norway draw first blood in the 36th minute through a goal from Ajer (Česká televize). The lead was short-lived, however, as Cancelo responded immediately with a powerful strike to level the score. The defending champions sealed the 2-1 win in the 79th minute when Ramos capitalized on a pass from Félix to tap the ball into an empty net. Despite a late red card issued to Conceicao in the closing minutes of regulation, the hosts successfully defended their advantage.

Portugal vs Norway Highlights ⚽️ UEFA Nations League

Portugal Leads Group A4 After Fourth Win Under Jesus

The victory marks the fourth win under the tenure of manager Jesus, proving that the Portuguese side can perform effectively without Ronaldo, who departed the national team prior to their fixture in Denmark. With this latest result, Portugal sits at the top of Group A4 with 12 points from 4 matches, holding a six-point cushion over second-place Denmark, who secured a 1–0 win over Wales thanks to a penalty from Höjlund.

Elsewhere in League A action, Germany managed a scoreless draw away against Greece in Thessaloniki (Česká televize). Meanwhile, the Netherlands claimed a 2–1 victory over Serbia in Eindhoven, courtesy of goals from Koopmeiners and Zirkzee, keeping the Dutch side undefeated at the top of Group A2.

Upcoming Fixtures in the UEFA Nations League

As the group stage nears its conclusion, teams will prepare for the final two fixtures to determine the exact seeding for the quarterfinals. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout phase of the competition.

Portugal will look to officially seal the top spot when group play resumes, while Germany must regroup to secure their qualification path from a tightly contested group featuring the Netherlands and Greece.