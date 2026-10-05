DFA plant closure in St Albans to increase transport costs for farmers

Franklin County’s agricultural backbone faces deep economic uncertainty following the impending closure of a major regional dairy facility and escalating international trade tensions. Home to 89 dairy operations—the highest concentration of any county in Vermont or across New England—the region is grappling with structural shifts in the dairy sector, rising transportation costs, and fractured trade relations between the United States and Canada.

Franklin County's economy has long relied on traditional industries including manufacturing, tourism, and agriculture, marked by iconic dairy farms, corn fields, and maple sap lines. However, a combination of national industry shifts toward cost efficiencies and volatile cross-border policy battles has clouded the area’s financial outlook.

In late August, bilateral trade negotiations between the United States and Canada collapsed. The U.S. subsequently enacted a 50% tariff on numerous Canadian goods, prompting Canada to issue a retaliatory 50% tariff on American products. The premier of Ontario suggested that Canada cut off energy supplies to the US, intensifying anxiety in a state where Quebec serves as the largest single source of imported electricity.

Sanders joins dairy workers picketing DFA’s St. Albans plant closure

Local industry observers point to long-term demographic and investment declines within Vermont’s agricultural sector. Tim Smith, executive director of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corp., noted the broader contraction of the state’s dairy herd. According to Smith, the state’s cow population has dropped from approximately 145,000 animals fifteen years ago to roughly 110,000 or fewer, leaving Vermont trailing neighboring states like New York and Maine in agricultural investment.

St. Albans Plant Closure Increases Transport Costs for Farmers

The pending closure of the Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) cooperative plant in St. Albans—awaiting resolution through ongoing litigation and negotiations with the Teamsters union—poses an immediate logistical hurdle for producers. Smith warned that the idling of the facility will not benefit local dairy farmers, who now face increased expenses to transport their milk elsewhere.

The facility’s departure follows months of local friction regarding environmental compliance and plant operations. St. Albans Mayor Trudy Cioffi stated that city officials spent more than 10 months working with DFA to mitigate severe odors stemming from mandatory on-site milk pre-treatment requirements imposed after prior state environmental fines. While Mayor Cioffi noted that municipal challenges were likely not the primary driver behind the corporate decision to idle the plant, she acknowledged that the localized friction could have been a contributing factor.

In response to the planned closure and the resulting loss of 80 local jobs, U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch dispatched a letter to DFA CEO Dennis Rodenbaugh in mid-August, demanding that the company reverse its decision and keep the creamery operational.

New York Expands Dairy Capacity as Vermont Struggles

The challenges facing Franklin County contrast sharply with large-scale expansions occurring just across the border in New York. While Vermont produces 2.15 billion pounds of milk annually—ranking 15th nationally and outpacing the rest of New England combined—neighboring New York operates nearly 3,000 dairy farms producing 16.1 billion pounds of milk annually, according to the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets.

Major dairy investments continue to flow into New York. Chobani announced plans to construct a 1.4 million-square-foot, $1.2 billion facility in Rome, New York, designed to yield over one billion pounds of high-end dairy products annually. The expansion is slated to add more than 1,000 jobs and nearly double the company’s New York workforce, backed by up to $73 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits agreed to by Empire State Development in 2025.

As Franklin County manages these converging economic pressures, local leaders emphasize the necessity of balancing community quality of life with stronger state-level support for agricultural producers and small businesses.