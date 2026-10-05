Peter Reusse Was the Voice of Three Hazelnuts for Cinderella

Peter Reusse, widely remembered as the “James Dean of the East,” shared decades of his life and career with Polizeiruf 110 star Sigrid Göhler before his death in 2022, joyn.de reported. Born in Brandenburg in 1942, Reusse carved out a prominent career across East German theater and film before pivoting to literature, painting, and dubbing work. His creative legacy endures not only through his own extensive body of work, but also through his family, as both his son Sebastian and granddaughter Linn followed him into the acting profession.

From the Babelsberg Film School to the DEFA Studios

Reusse and Sigrid Göhler first crossed paths in 1959 at the Babelsberg Film School. Both students in the same year—she was 17 and he was 18—they eventually married in 1965, later welcoming twins Bettina and Sebastian. Early in life, Reusse weighed a formal art education against his theatrical ambitions, though the film school acceptance arrived first. That trajectory led him to work as a free-lance actor and perform with the Deutsches Theater in East Berlin.

During the decades that followed, Reusse became a familiar face in the productions of DEFA, the state-owned film studio of the German Democratic Republic. Directors frequently cast him in crime dramas as crooked characters and minor criminals. This typecasting occasionally placed him directly opposite his wife, who played a criminal investigator tasked with tracking down the very figures Reusse portrayed on screen.

A Definitive Voice in Holiday Cinema and Literary Pursuits

Beyond his onscreen presence, Reusse secured a permanent fixture in German holiday traditions through his voice work. He provided the German dubbing for the Prince—played by Pavel Trávníček—in the perennial Christmas classic Drei Haselnüsse für Aschenbrödel (Three Hazelnuts for Cinderella). This vocal performance ensures his presence remains woven into the seasonal cultural landscape.

As the political and industrial landscape shifted in 1993, Reusse stepped away from regular film and television acting to focus on writing, visual arts, and ceramics. Over the subsequent years, he authored 13 books, which encompassed satirical short stories alongside autobiographical volumes. His artistic inclinations also firmly anchored the next generation: Sebastian Reusse spent 277 episodes portraying Harry Töppers in the soap opera Marienhof, while granddaughter Linn Reusse took on roles including Die Rote Zora.

Peter Reusse remained married to Sigrid Göhler for more than six decades until his death in 2022.