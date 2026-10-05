Taiwan Semiconductor and Musk Discuss Terafab Texas Chip Venture

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is exploring a potential partnership with Elon Musk’s Terafab project to establish advanced semiconductor manufacturing operations in the United States, a development confirmed by Musk on social media following initial industry reporting.

Taiwan Semiconductor And Musk Discuss Texas Chip Venture

The proposal was first detailed in a newsletter published on October 3, 2026, which indicated that the two companies are discussing a joint venture aimed at expanding domestic chip production scale. Global semiconductor manufacturing leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is evaluating a partnership with Elon Musk’s Terafab project to establish advanced end-to-end semiconductor manufacturing capacity in the United States.

Musk addressed the reports directly on the X platform, writing in a public post that negotiations are active but remain preliminary. Meanwhile, the manufacturing company has maintained a low profile and has not issued any public statements regarding the talks.

Terafab Aims to Build Massive Chip Hub in Texas

Designed to span over 100 million square feet with an initial construction budget of approximately 16.8 billion dollars, the site aims to serve exclusively as a dedicated supply chain hub for Musk’s enterprises, including Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, rather than operating as an open commercial foundry. The Terafab initiative is planned as a massive chip manufacturing facility located in Texas.

Taiwan Semiconductor-Led Model: The manufacturer would fund, hold, and operate the facility directly, while SpaceX or Terafab participates through capital injection, guaranteed volume purchase commitments, or a combination of both. This arrangement mirrors the operational models utilized in Kumamoto and Dresden.

The manufacturer would fund, hold, and operate the facility directly, while SpaceX or Terafab participates through capital injection, guaranteed volume purchase commitments, or a combination of both. This arrangement mirrors the operational models utilized in Kumamoto and Dresden. Terafab-Led Model: Terafab would secure a majority equity stake and maintain operational control, with the semiconductor giant contributing minority capital alongside its advanced process technology and factory management expertise.

The facility’s overarching design seeks to integrate logic production, memory chips, packaging, testing, and mask production within a single site.

While such consolidation breaks from conventional industry practices that distribute these specialized stages across separate facilities, establishing a competitive wafer fabrication plant requires extensive implementation timelines and specialized equipment procurement from suppliers such as ASML, Lam Research, KLA, and Tokyo Electron.

Implications For Intel And Supply Chain Strategy

Previous industry expectations positioned Intel to supply its 14A process node for Terafab’s Austin complex, with Tesla previously identified as a major customer. The ongoing evaluations introduce strategic uncertainties regarding Intel’s anticipated role in the Terafab project. The potential integration of Taiwan Semiconductor’s advanced process technology could marginalize Intel’s involvement.

Photo: inside.com.tw

However, analysts suggest alternative compromises remain feasible. Because the semiconductor manufacturer holds leading advanced packaging capabilities, production could conceivably involve front-end fabrication through Intel’s 14A process in Texas followed by back-end advanced packaging handled by Taiwan Semiconductor within the same state. Incorporating the manufacturer helps the company manage complex patent boundaries and avoid potential intellectual property disputes.

Discussions continue ahead of formal agreements as Musk seeks to secure custom silicon.

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