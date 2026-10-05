Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl Returns to No. 1 After Encore Reissue

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl has vaulted from No. 21 back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, securing its 13th nonconsecutive week at the summit. According to data from Luminate cited by Yahoo Entertainment, the 12th studio album earned 173,000 equivalent album units in the United States for the week ending October 1. This marks a 619% surge compared to the previous week’s total of 21,000 units. Streaming activity drove approximately 78% of the album’s latest weekly consumption, powered heavily by the addition of fresh material.

Vaulting Back to the Top: The Chart Surge and Streaming Impact

The nine-month gap between the album’s previous stint at No. 1 on the January 10, 2026-dated chart and its current return stands as the longest duration for a chart-topping gap since earlier in the year. A comparable multi-month leap occurred on the Billboard 200 when Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS jumped 2-1 for its fifth nonconsecutive week on top, marking its first week at No. 1 in nine months and two weeks after previously leading on May 17, 2025.

Photo: yahoo.com

Deluxe Edition Release Triggers Dramatic Chart Rebound

The dramatic chart rebound was triggered by the Sept. 25 release of a deluxe edition titled The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. The expanded package introduces four previously unreleased tracks: “Patient Zero,” “Cleveland!,” “Pink Clouding,” and “Babylon.” For charting and tracking purposes, Billboard combines all versions of the album.

The reissue’s focus track, “Patient Zero,” received an official music video premiere during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 27, which Swift introduced during the live broadcast. As reported by The FinChannel, the newly recorded songs were created with longtime collaborators Max Martin and Shellback during a trip to Sweden after the original album had already been completed, stemming from a desire to celebrate the record’s historic reception rather than serving as leftover cuts from past studio sessions.

Unit Breakdown and Chart Competitors

A closer look at the 173,000 equivalent album units amassed during the tracking week reveals how consumption was distributed across multiple formats:

Streaming Equivalent Albums (SEA): 136,000 units, representing a 500% increase and equating to 138.79 million official on-demand streams of the set’s tracks. The album also jumped 17-1 on Top Streaming Albums to secure its eighth week at No. 1.

136,000 units, representing a 500% increase and equating to 138.79 million official on-demand streams of the set’s tracks. The album also jumped 17-1 on Top Streaming Albums to secure its eighth week at No. 1. Album Sales: 21,000 units, marking a 1,529% increase and allowing the record to reenter Top Album Sales at No. 5.

21,000 units, marking a 1,529% increase and allowing the record to reenter Top Album Sales at No. 5. Track Equivalent Albums (TEA): 16,000 units, reflecting an 11,445% increase.

Currently, the Encore edition remains available exclusively on streaming platforms and as a digital download purchase. Following Swift at the top of the Billboard 200 are four former No. 1 records: Olivia Rodrigo’s you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love climbing 5-2 with 67,000 units; Ella Langley’s Dandelion dipping 2-3 with 58,000 units; Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem holding steady at No. 4 with 56,000 units; and Noah Kahan’s The Great Divide rising 6-5 with 45,000 units. Meanwhile, Tinashe secured her first top 10 album as Popstar debuted at No. 6 with 35,500 units, and Kenny Chesney collected his 17th top 10 album as Silver Sands Marina entered the chart.