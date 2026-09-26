Taylor Swift Breaks Two 2026 Spotify Records With ‘The Life of a Showgirl: Encore

The Midnight Drop and Easter Egg Rollout

Swift engineered the rollout for the new release through a series of puzzles that began on national television. During an Emmys telecast, she appeared in a “Law & Order: SVU” skit disguised as a detective. Looking directly into the camera, she told viewers, “I think what we’re going to be looking for is hiding in plain sight,” before adding, “Saccharide. Aries. From the vineyard. North or south.”

Fans quickly decoded the clue by taking the third letter of each word to spell out “encore.” On Tuesday of that week, Swift announced the single “Patient Zero,” releasing three limited-edition CDs on her official website. Just a day later, she confirmed the broader project: a surprise deluxe edition of her 2025 record.

Inside “The Life of a Showgirl: Encore”

The expanded album adds four new songs to the original 2025 album: “Patient Zero,” “Cleveland!,” “Pink Clouding,” and “Babylon.” Explaining the impromptu studio sessions on social media, Swift credited her collaborators Max Martin and Shellback.

“About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ the biggest first week for an album in history,” Swift wrote. “I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album. Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs.”

Upcoming Video Premiere and VMAs Recognition

Swift is slated to debut the official music video for “Patient Zero” during the broadcast, where she will also receive the inaugural Artist-Director Award.

She offered an early preview of the clip on “CBS Mornings” prior to sharing it across her social media channels. The visual project features cinematography by Oscar winner Emmanuel Lubezki and stars Swift alongside Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell.

The 30-Second Verdict

Milestone: Taylor Swift set two Spotify records for 2026, including most-streamed female artist in a day.

Taylor Swift set two Spotify records for 2026, including most-streamed female artist in a day. New Music: “The Life of a Showgirl: Encore” features four new tracks: “Patient Zero,” “Cleveland!,” “Pink Clouding,” and “Babylon.”

“The Life of a Showgirl: Encore” features four new tracks: “Patient Zero,” “Cleveland!,” “Pink Clouding,” and “Babylon.” Visuals: The Emmanuel Lubezki-shot video for “Patient Zero” debuts at Sunday’s VMAs, featuring Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell.