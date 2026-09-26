UAMS and Bradley County Medical Center Ink Management Consulting and Co-Branding Agreement

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Bradley County Medical Center in Warren announced a management consulting and co-branding agreement approved by the hospital’s board of directors. The partnership aims to enhance health outcomes in South Arkansas while allowing BCMC to retain full operational authority, local assets, and oversight of daily services.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Operational Independence: Bradley County Medical Center keeps its own board, staff, and daily oversight; no patient services or local jobs are altered by this consulting arrangement.

Bradley County Medical Center keeps its own board, staff, and daily oversight; no patient services or local jobs are altered by this consulting arrangement. Specialized Access: The hospital already utilizes UAMS telehealth services for acute stroke care, bridging the gap between rural clinics and specialized neurology teams.

Strengthening Rural Healthcare Infrastructure in South Arkansas

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The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Bradley County Medical Center (BCMC) formalized such an alliance, with BCMC’s board of directors approving a management consulting and co-branding agreement.

Under the terms of the arrangement, BCMC retains full control over its assets, operations, and governance. Patient services, staffing levels, and daily clinical workflows remain completely unchanged. Instead of absorbing the 75-year-old, 33-bed critical access hospital into its central corporate structure, UAMS will deliver advisory management services across key operational domains. This setup is designed to help local hospital leadership identify pathways for efficiency while keeping care delivery grounded in Warren, Arkansas.

“At UAMS, we believe every Arkansan should have access to outstanding healthcare in their own community,” said UAMS Chancellor C. Lowry Barnes, M.D. “Through this management services agreement with Bradley County Medical Center, we are strengthening our efforts to improve health outcomes in South Arkansas by supporting the hospital with advisory services and expert recommendations.”

The new agreement builds upon a foundation of prior collaboration between the state’s only academic health system and the Bradley County facility. Most notably, BCMC has operated as a participating site in the UAMS Stroke Program. This initiative utilizes real-time telemedicine consultations—connecting local emergency physicians with remote UAMS neurologists—to evaluate acute neurological deficits and rapidly administer time-sensitive interventions for ischemic stroke.

“This partnership with UAMS represents an important step forward in our efforts to improve healthcare access across South Arkansas,” said Leslie Huitt, CEO and CFO of BCMC. “Through this agreement, UAMS will provide management advising and bring the strength of the UAMS brand to help us meet the evolving needs of our patients and create new opportunities to enhance care for the communities we serve.”

Contextualizing Arkansas Health System Expansions

Earlier in the year, UAMS announced co-management agreements with Helena Hospital and Mena Regional Health System, alongside a strategic partnership with Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff. Additionally, UAMS Health scheduled the opening of a new 53-bed facility in Saline County.

Bradley County Medical Center serves a vital role in local healthcare delivery. Beyond its 25 acute care beds, the facility houses an eight-bed senior care unit. BCMC also operates a 24/7 Emergency Department, modern diagnostic imaging, cardiopulmonary care, and an in-home medical care department.

Overview of Bradley County Medical Center Infrastructure Facility Feature Capacity / Scope Total Licensed Beds 33 Critical Access Beds Acute Care 25 Beds Senior Care Unit 8-Bed Inpatient Psychiatric Program (Ages 60+) Emergency Services 24/7 Emergency Department Core Services Radiology, Cardiopulmonary Care, Home Health

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Conclusion

References

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) News & Media Releases. UAMS, Bradley County Medical Center to Sign Management Advising and Co-Branding Agreement. September 2026.

American Stroke Association / American Heart Association. Guidelines for the Early Management of Patients With Acute Ischemic Stroke.

UAMS Health Clinical Programs. Stroke Program and Telehealth Network Documentation.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment recommendations. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for any health concerns or medical emergencies.