Jeju Island foreign visitors increase as South Korean numbers decline

In mid-September, Jeju Island faced a sharp public reckoning as a surge in foreign visitors coincided with local missing-person controversies and police missteps, prompting residents to voice anxieties that the island has become a “playground for Chinese people.”

Tourism Tides Shift as Korean Visitors Decline

Arriving at Jeju International Airport and heading into the city, the atmosphere felt visibly altered. Even on a weekday, the streets teemed with tourists, yet the demographic composition had shifted dramatically. While foreign languages like Chinese, Vietnamese, and Indonesian had occasionally drifted through downtown shopping districts in prior years, they now dominate the storefronts and signage.

Menus at local eateries, rental car counters, and various shops feature Chinese and Southeast Asian languages displayed right alongside Korean. Businesses increasingly cater directly to incoming Chinese travelers, creating a linguistic and cultural footprint that has left many locals uneasy. Public sentiment on the ground has turned critical, with residents openly complaining that the island has become a “playground for Chinese people.”

Photo: dailyshincho.jp

That localized frustration was severely inflamed by recent missing-person and death investigations on the island. Compounding public anger over police misconduct during these inquiries, community debates linked the increase in foreigners directly to concerns over “public security.”

Weighing the Numbers Behind the Island’s Economic Shift

Official visitor statistics released by the Jeju Province and the Jeju Tourism Association show the changing face of the island's tourism economy. Total visitor volume for August dipped by 0.1% compared to the previous year, revealing a nearly flat overall market. Beneath that surface stability, however, sharp divergent trends emerged between domestic and international arrivals.

今、済州島で相次ぐ遺体発見…何が起きているか話します。

Foreign tourist numbers surged to 268,970 in August, representing a 10.9% year-on-year increase and accounting for 20.1% of all visitors to Jeju. Conversely, domestic interest waned. South Korean visitors totaled 1,072,403 during the same month, marking a 2.5% decline from the previous year. This downward trajectory among domestic travelers was not an isolated blip; a decreasing trend had been seen from May to July, with the flow continuing to remain below the previous year’s levels into September.

Visitor Demographic August Volume Year-on-Year Change Total Visitors Stable / Flat -0.1% Foreign Tourists 268,970 +10.9% South Korean Tourists 1,072,403 -2.5%

Data compiled by the Bank of Korea’s Jeju branch further clarifies the shift. In July, overall tourist volume dropped by 84,000 visitors compared to the previous year. A deeper breakdown reveals that domestic visitors dropped by 90,000, while foreign arrivals increased by 6,000. Analysts attribute the cooling domestic interest primarily to airfares and a reduced supply of domestic flights.

Broader Regional Turbulence and International Context

The shifting dynamics on Jeju Island unfold against a backdrop of wider geopolitical and economic friction across East Asia. Regional cross-border travel patterns have faced disruptions due to diplomatic tensions, such as the Chinese government’s “suspension of visa issuance” as a retaliatory measure against Japan and South Korea.

While regional tourism flows adapt to these regulatory shifts, municipal authorities and local businesses in destinations like Jeju are trying to balance competing interests.