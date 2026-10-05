Jordin Canada scores 25 points as Atlanta Dream beat New York Liberty

Jordin Canada scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half and added five steals on October 4, 2026, leading the Atlanta Dream to a 92-82 victory over the New York Liberty in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals in Atlanta.

Atlanta Turnovers Spark Third Quarter Lead

Atlanta capitalized on stellar defensive schemes, forcing 21 turnovers and converting them into 32 points. That output tied an all-time WNBA playoff record. The game remained tight through a first half that featured 14 lead changes and ended with New York holding a slim 40-37 advantage. However, the game turned completely in the third quarter when the Dream outscored the Liberty 32-15.

Angel Reese and Canada notched three steals apiece in that frame alone, sparking a 13-3 run that put Atlanta ahead for good. Seven different New York players recorded at least one turnover during the period, while the Liberty shot just 4 of 14 from the floor.

Bonner and Canada Overcome Injury to Gray

The Dream had to adjust after losing guard Allisha Gray to a left-hand injury in the second quarter. DeWanna Bonner stepped up to fill the void, contributing 23 points to keep the offense humming alongside Canada’s explosive second-half output. New York attempted a late rally, trimming a 16-point deficit down to five points in the closing minutes. Yet, a clutch 3-pointer by Canada just before the shot clock buzzer, followed by a transition layup off a defensive stop, secured the outcome.

Player / Team Points Key Statistics Jordin Canada (Atlanta) 25 20 in 2nd half, 5 steals DeWanna Bonner (Atlanta) 23 Key scoring fill-in Sabrina Ionescu (New York) 27 Team-high scoring effort Breanna Stewart (New York) 19 Impacted by live-ball turnovers

Atlanta Wins First Semifinal Since 2018

The victory marks Atlanta’s first win in the semifinal round since 2018. The Dream currently stand as the only undefeated team remaining in the postseason, riding an eight-game winning streak that dates back to the regular season. Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 27 points and Stewart added 19, but New York’s early miscues proved too difficult to erase.

Photo: Yahoo

Head coach Karl Smesko acknowledged the team’s resilience after the final buzzer, noting that while New York made a push, his squad executed enough plays down the stretch to close out the win. Game 2 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Wednesday in Atlanta.

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