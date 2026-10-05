Casebus 360-degree rotating magnetic case for 2024 iPad Mini 7

The Casebus removable folio case for the 2024 8.3-inch iPad Mini 7 retails alongside customization options and a magnetic dual-purpose structural build, featuring a transparent polycarbonate back shell and a 360-degree rotating folio design.

Magnetic System Offers Detachable Shell and Two Viewing Angles

The case utilizes a fully detachable magnetic system. Users can separate the rigid polycarbonate back shell from the outer folio wrap to use it as a standalone minimalist cover or mount it onto magnetic surfaces.

When fully assembled, the folio provides two distinct viewing angles: a 30-degree incline optimized for tactile typing and a 65-degree pitch tailored for media consumption. The circular internal magnet manages the mechanical load required to transition the hardware between portrait and landscape orientations.

Materials, Tactile Finishes, and Power States

Construction materials include polyurethane leather and soft thermoplastic polyurethane framing, backed by a microfibre interior lining intended to prevent surface abrasions on the iPad Mini chassis. Embedded magnetic strips drive the automatic sleep and wake protocol, triggering display power transitions when the folio cover opens or closes.

Verified buyers have noted the strength of the magnetic attachment. Writing in customer reviews, buyer Tracy W. stated that the magnet is strong enough to stick to a refrigerator without sliding, while fellow purchaser Adam S. highlighted the protective versatility of the removable clear case framework.

Shipping Policies Include Free Delivery over Twenty Euros

Orders are processed within one to three business days, with standard delivery schedules running two to three business days. The merchant applies free shipping to transactions exceeding twenty euros, backed by a sixty-day return and exchange policy.

The platform offers a ten percent promotional discount for users who join the mailing list. Additional site mechanics feature automated cart tracking, cookie-based session security, and identity verification protocols that run continuously throughout the checkout workflow.