Taylor Sheridan: How Walker, Texas Ranger Started His Career

Taylor Sheridan made his professional acting debut as Vernon, a local drag racer involved in a car chase with Cordell Walker, in the Season 3 episode “War Zone” of the CBS series Walker, Texas Ranger. Decades before creating the “Yellowstone” television universe, Sheridan gained early experience in the Western genre on the show.

Early Western Role Shaped His Later Career

The role placed him directly opposite series star Chuck Norris in a fast-paced car chase sequence.

That early exposure to the Western format helped lay the groundwork for his later career writing and running hit contemporary Western dramas.

From Street Racing to the Western Frontier

Before penning gritty modern dramas and building an entire television empire, Taylor Sheridan tested the waters of network television in front of the camera. Long before he conceptualized the sprawling ranch politics of Yellowstone or drafted scripts for prestige thrillers, the writer-director secured his very first professional role in the enduring CBS staple Walker, Texas Ranger, which ran for nine seasons from 1993 to 2001. Landing a guest spot in the Season 3 episode titled “War Zone,” Sheridan stepped into the world of action television as Vernon.

In the episode, series protagonist Cordell Walker—played by martial arts icon Chuck Norris—and his team of Texas Rangers investigate a string of violent bank robberies executed by criminals disguised as clowns. Sheridan enters the narrative right at the beginning of the hour. Playing a reckless local drag racer, he finds himself engaged in a high-stakes vehicular pursuit with Walker. Though his screen time in “War Zone” was brief, Sheridan brought a raw, daring attitude to the character of a speed racer fleeing law enforcement. That initial brush with dusty roads and lawmen provided the multi-hyphenate creator with an early introduction to the Western television format.

Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan's Acting Debut Was On Walker, Texas Ranger

Sharing the Screen with Chuck Norris

Decades after that initial guest spot, the passing of Chuck Norris at age 86 prompted Sheridan to reflect publicly on what it meant to share the set with the legendary action star during his first professional foray into Hollywood. Speaking with People magazine, Sheridan offered a candid assessment of the martial artist’s off-screen demeanor.

I met Chuck on my first acting job. He remains one of the kindest and humblest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting and working with.

Sheridan previously pulled back the curtain on the reality of working alongside Norris in a 2019 interview with The New York Times, confirming that the actor’s formidable reputation carried weight behind the scenes. Recounting an instance where Norris quarreled with an individual much larger than himself, Sheridan noted that the screen star genuinely lived up to the folklore surrounding him. “You know all the Chuck Norris jokes? He actually does just beat up people with his fists,” Sheridan remarked to the publication.

Building a Modern Western Empire

The operational discipline and genre foundations absorbed during those early days on the Walker, Texas Ranger set directly informed Sheridan’s trajectory in the industry. Moving behind the typewriter, he transitioned from minor television acting gigs to writing acclaimed contemporary Western features such as 2015’s Sicario and 2016’s Hell or High Water. Those cinematic successes eventually paved the way for his role as showrunner across some of the most-watched television properties on the air, including Yellowstone, Lioness, and Landman.

Project Role Network / Platform Walker, Texas Ranger (Season 3) Actor (Vernon) CBS Sicario Screenwriter Theatrical Release Hell or High Water Screenwriter Theatrical Release Yellowstone Creator / Showrunner Paramount Network

While Sheridan’s career eventually shifted focus entirely toward writing, directing, and executive producing major franchise television, his television origins remain anchored in the procedural action of 1990s network television. The contrast between playing a fleeing street racer in a minor guest spot and commanding massive streaming audiences across multiple multi-million-dollar television universes marks one of the most distinct trajectories in modern Hollywood history.